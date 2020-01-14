It looks like Chicago West is following in her big sister’s footsteps. On Monday night, Kim Kardashian West shared several videos on Instagram that prove the tiny tot is well on her way to becoming a style icon just like her oldest sibling North.

The cute clips show Chicago and her adorable cousin True Thompson, taking a joy ride in a shopping cart inside a Target store, and enjoying what appears to be a delicious dinner.

And in the true spirit of ‘Girls Night Out,’ Chicago’s strands were primped in baby Bantu Knots for the occasion, and we can’t get over how cute she looks.

To see Chicago’s darling ‘do, check out the videos below.

