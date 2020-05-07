These Celebrities Let Their Natural Curls Flourish During Quarantine

Photo: Getty

Spending time at home has allowed us to reconnect with friends and family, and it has also given us a chance to strengthen the relationship we have with our hair.

Due to social distancing and hair salon closures, we’ve been forced to take our hair into our own hands, and celebrities are among the host of women going au naturel.

We rarely get to see stars rocking their natural crowns, so we had to take advantage of the opportunity and (screen) capture the moment.

Below, behold all the celebs whose juicy curls and covetable coils made a cameo during quarantine.