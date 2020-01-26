Celebrity Beauty Looks From The Annual Roc Nation Brunch
By Jennifer Ford ·

Ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which will take place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Roc Nation threw an exclusive brunch party on Saturday to celebrate Black excellence and the biggest stars in music.

The guest list included Beyoncé, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, and more hot girls like June Ambrose, who brought the heat with her hair. Ambrose rocked beautiful ponytails crafted by hairstylist, Necole Newland.

In our January/ February issue, Newland showed us five unique ways to update the look.

La La Anthony, Jhene Aiko, and Monica were also in attendance. The beauties were pretty hard to miss with their glowing skin.

Our Instagram feed has been crawling with photos from the event. For your weekend dose of beauty inspiration, check out them out below.

La La Anthony

View this post on Instagram

RocNation Brunch 2020🌺

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

Photo: Instagram/@lalaanthony

Monica

Photo: Instagram/@monicadenise

Kelly Rowland

View this post on Instagram

Roc Nation Brunch 2020

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Photo: Instagram/@kellyrowland

Ari Lennox

View this post on Instagram

Rockin legendary Nipsey blue 💙

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

Photo: Imstagram/@arilennox

Jhene Aiko

View this post on Instagram

💙 #rocnationbrunch

A post shared by Chilombo (@jheneaiko) on

Photo: Instagram/@jheneaiko

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo:Instagram/@theestallion

June Ambrose

View this post on Instagram

#sobersaturday @rocnation Brunch bound #june

A post shared by June Ambrose (@juneambrose) on

Photo:Instagram/@juneambrose

Beyoncé

Photo: Instagram/@Beyonce

Winnie Harlow

Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow

Rihanna

Photo: Instagram/@rihtube

