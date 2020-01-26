Celebrity Beauty Looks From The Annual Roc Nation Brunch

Getty

Ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which will take place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Roc Nation threw an exclusive brunch party on Saturday to celebrate Black excellence and the biggest stars in music.

The guest list included Beyoncé, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, and more hot girls like June Ambrose, who brought the heat with her hair. Ambrose rocked beautiful ponytails crafted by hairstylist, Necole Newland.

In our January/ February issue, Newland showed us five unique ways to update the look.

La La Anthony, Jhene Aiko, and Monica were also in attendance. The beauties were pretty hard to miss with their glowing skin.

Our Instagram feed has been crawling with photos from the event. For your weekend dose of beauty inspiration, check out them out below.

La La Anthony

Monica

Kelly Rowland

Ari Lennox

Jhene Aiko

Megan Thee Stallion

June Ambrose

Beyoncé

Winnie Harlow

Rihanna

