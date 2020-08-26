Cardi B’s New Wig Will Give You Heart Eyes

Photo: Getty

Rapper Cardi B is no doubt a wig connoisseur, and stylist Tokyo Stylez has created the best of them for the Billboard chart-topping artist.

On Tuesday, the “WAP” lyricist debuted a pink wig on Instagram that was nothing short of a masterpiece. And Stylez, who is revered for her hair sorcery, transformed Cardi’s whimsical wig into a heart-shaped updo that’s worthy of all the heart eye emojis it received.

Cardi B gave us a closeup of Style’z handiwork in an Instagram video, and the elaborate hairstyle which features both braids and bangs is truly magical.

“Ya like my hair ?” she captioned the post.

On behalf of wig enthusiasts everywhere, it’s a yes for us, sis.