Instagram/Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset are loving their daughter’s new hairdo! On Monday, the proud mom and dad shared adorable Instagram photos of Kulture’s long knotless box braids pulled into a loose bun. And yes, her baby hairs were on fleek, courtesy of Brooklyn hairstylist Xia Charles.

In the images, the three-year-old cutie dressed in an Essentials pastel yellow T-shirt and pants set, which she accessorized with her luxurious custom-made necklace—commissioned by jewelry designer Eliantte. The signature Cuban link chain is decorated with charms that include Minnie Mouse’s face, a heart, a Chanel logo, a Birkin bag and her initial, K. She also sported her pink Richard Mille watch, retailed at $250,000.

The little princess received these luxe gifts from her parents back in July, along with a fairytale birthday party that came with everything from the horse and carriage, dancing with Disney princesses and a castle filled with everything a little girl’s heart can desire.

And if you know anything about Kulture Khari, you know that the little lady loves a good bag! She matched her look perfectly with a pastel yellow Birkin bag that featured a custom-designed rainbow portrait on the front.

“Kk lend me 20 dollars,” Offset captioned the image on his Instagram page.

Yeah, we’re sure that the little princess Kulture has it covered!