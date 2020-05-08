Brandy Stuns In Must-See Braids On The Cover Of New Album ‘B7’

Photo: Getty

For as long as we can remember, actress and R&B singer Brandy has been a source of hair inspiration, especially for protective style devotees.

On the cover of her eponymous debut album, Brandy, the award-winning artist appeared in a braided bob. And on the hit sitcom Moesha, which spanned six seasons, Brandy, who starred in the show, kept the beautiful looks coming with her choice of microbraids.

The entertainer’s career has been marked by countless memorable braid moments, but the do she dons on the cover of her forthcoming album, B7, may be the greatest of all time for the “Baby Mama” singer.

This week Brandy shared the cover art for her seventh studio effort, which is scheduled to be released on July 31, and it gave us all the nostalgic feels.

The 41-year-old appears rocking golden blond braids that cascade down to her shoulders, and each one is punctuated with a set of gorgeous hair beads. Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble is responsible for the head-turning look, and she thanked the star for allowing her to work her magic.

“So it’s out the bag!! #newworkalert@brandy ‘a new album cover! Art direction, photography and design by your’s truly! Thanks b for trusting me. Hope y’all ready for this heat,” Kimble shared on Thursday in an Instagram post. And if Brandy’s new music is as hot as her hairdo, then we’re in for a treat.

In honor of the new album, we rounded up a few of Brandy’s most memorable mane moments.