Brandy And Ray J Say Kim Kardashian’s Braids Aren’t Cultural Appropriation

Photo: Getty

Kim Kardashian is known for ruffling feathers with her choice hairstyles including her Bo Derek braids, and more recently cornrows.

The reality star was spotted at the Yeezy Season 8 presentation in Paris this week with her hair styled into waist-length cornrows. Instagram photos of the 39-year-old’s hairdo sent social media into a frenzy.

“Stop with braids and edges and the rest of the appropriating, you’ll never be a Black woman,” one person commented. “Can you credit the actual person who did your hair,” said another.

Kim’s hair was styled by Ciara Costenoble, a Black hairstylist and followers weren’t shy about pointing out the fact that Kim failed to give Costenabonle credit in the photos she shared to Instagram.

“I hope you charged this h—- quadruple the price for not even mentioning/tagging u on her post with your hairstyle,” said another commenter.

And while it was clear that people were outraged, artists Brandy and Ray J weren’t fazed.

On Thursday’s episode of The Talk, the celebrity siblings were asked if they felt Kim Kardashian was guilty of cultural appropriation. Brandy felt that was a reach and Ray J said it’s a “compliment.”

“I don’t think she’s guilty,” said Brandy. “I think it’s reaching a little bit,” she continued. “I just think that, if you are paying homage to another culture by you know, rocking the braids, I think it’s a compliment,” said Ray J. “It should be looked at, it’s going global, you know.”

A clip of the segment posted to The Talk’s Instagram page sparked more conversation around cultural appropriation from followers:

“Women of color straighten their hair? So I don’t get the whole conversation.”

“Everyone has a right to choose what they wear, and no one has a right to judge or ‘stereotype’ culture.

“So are we just gonna ignore the fact that Kim Kardashian is/ was calling cornrows “box-braids” with the intention to rename and start a new trend with the hairstyle that has been in the black community for centuries. But since black people are sensitive and we shouldn’t be offended by her actions let me also add she tried to trademark the word “kimono” for a bodysuit. If you don’t know what a kimono is, it’s a traditional dress in the Japanese culture that was created in the 7th and 11th centuries. Sorry to say but she is CULTURE APPROPRIATING.”

Kim has yet to respond to the comments.