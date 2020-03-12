These Gorgeous Men Are Giving Us Curl Envy

Stock Images/Getty

When an era of low-cut Caesars and deep waves ushered into the Black hair community, many of us forgot that our guys were part of our pioneering curl game. Looking back on photos of Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, The Isley Brothers, Prince and Little Richard, we’re reminded that Black men in various styles of curls is not a new concept.

Even in the ’90s and early 2000s, rappers like Snoop Doggy Dogg, MC Eiht, DJ Quik and the members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rocked their curls proudly. And in the past decade, Black men have embraced their waves, kinks, coils and curls as part of the natural hair movement.

These handsome men in the gallery below have the type of beautiful crowns that make us want to ask what they’re using in their hair.