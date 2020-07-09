Black Hair Salon Owners And Stylists Can Apply To Receive A New $10,000 Grant

Photo: Getty

New safety protocols could present salon owners with financial hardship as they prepare to reopen their doors for business for the first time since spring.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, hair salons are required to operate at 50 % of the maximum capacity, which could adversely impact revenue.

The cost of safety supplies like disinfectants, gloves and personal protective equipment could also put a strain on salon owner’s budgets.

Fortunately, there’s a new initiative that will help support Black female salon owners and stylists with reopening efforts.

Gold Series from Pantene and Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders have partnered to give away $200,000 in grants through the Salon Give Back program.

The initiative is an extension of the haircare brands’ commitment to supporting Black women through entrepreneurship. And awards will be distributed to 20 Black female salon owners and or stylists in the amount of $10,000.

To learn more about Salon Give Back and to apply, visit reflectbeauty.com/salongiveback/ .