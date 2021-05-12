If You Love Slick Edges, These 7 Edge Controls Will Be Your Favorite

Hands up if you can’t stand your edges to look frayed, dry, and unruly. Yeah, you aren’t alone, sis. It’s a hard same for us too. We love to rock cool hairstyles, but if it means our edges won’t hold up, then is it really worth it?

Sleek ponytails, afros, knotless braids, and buns are our go-to’s this season, and they all require edges that are practically slayed to the Gods. That’s why we rounded up the best edge control and tamers to help you slick down your hairline. So grab your favorite edge brush and swoop away.