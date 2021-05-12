If You Love Slick Edges, These 7 Edge Controls Will Be Your Favorite

Hands up if you can’t stand your edges to look frayed, dry, and unruly. Yeah, you aren’t alone, sis. It’s a hard same for us too. We love to rock cool hairstyles, but if it means our edges won’t hold up, then is it really worth it?
Sleek ponytails, afros, knotless braids, and buns are our go-to’s this season, and they all require edges that are practically slayed to the Gods. That’s why we rounded up the best edge control and tamers to help you slick down your hairline. So grab your favorite edge brush and swoop away.
01
Miss Jessie’s Hold Me Down Edge Control Hair Gel
Coconut and argan oil and are the perfect duo and this edge control seals the deal. This gel adds shine without that annoying greasy residue.
02
African Pride Moisture Miracle Aloe & Coconut Water Edge Styling Wax
This is a crowd-pleaser and for good reason. It smooths and shapes hard to hold edges and hair without flaking; while also nourishing and protecting against breakage.
03
Design Essentials Natural Honey & Shea Edge Tamer Hair Gel
This Black-owned haircare brand provides healthy hair styling products that address and satisfy specific hair needs, and this edge tamer is our favorite. Not only is it free from parabens, paraffin, and mineral oil, but it also delivers a long-lasting hold. We tried it and we didn’t have to reapply for 6 hours.
04
Taliah Waajid Bamboo And Biotin Edge Grow
This versatile styling product is amazing for any polished look requiring a firm hold without causing any dryness. Use it to mold hairs into place, even those sideburns that always give you the blues. Or simply apply to active the biotin that stimulates thicker, fuller hair.
05
Hicks Total Transformations Edges Styling Gel
Tappered cuts giving you a run for your money? Slick on this styling gel for a refined smooth look that screams sleek. Plus, it smells very refreshing and clean.
06
OGX Natural Finish + Aspen Texture Molding Paste
As the name suggests, this edge control molds your hair into place. Don’t believe us? Just ask Ella Mai. She held her edges together with the paste at last year’s Grammys. Clearly, celebs are just like us and prevent unwanted flyaways and wayward baby hairs at all costs.
07
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Edge Control
Ready to swirl your edges? This edge control gets the job done while making you fall in love with the sweet notes of neroli, rose and patchouli.