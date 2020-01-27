The Best Beauty Looks From The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Tonight is the biggest night in music, and it started with big beauty moments. Outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where Alicia Keys will host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, celebrities poured onto the red carpet with inspiring hair and makeup.
We have to thank their glam squads because they delivered unique updos, cool braids, and so much more.
Lizzo, who leads the pack with eight Grammy nominations, looked “Good as Hell.” The artist gave us old Hollywood glamour with her soft curls, sultry smoky eye, and bedazzled floor-length gown.
And then there was actor Billy Porter, whose oversized chandelier hat, whimsical eyeshadow, and metallic manicure made everyone stop and stare.
