The Best Beauty Looks From The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty

Tonight is the biggest night in music, and it started with big beauty moments. Outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where Alicia Keys will host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, celebrities poured onto the red carpet with inspiring hair and makeup.

We have to thank their glam squads because they delivered unique updos, cool braids, and so much more.

Lizzo, who leads the pack with eight Grammy nominations, looked “Good as Hell.” The artist gave us old Hollywood glamour with her soft curls, sultry smoky eye, and bedazzled floor-length gown.

And then there was actor Billy Porter, whose oversized chandelier hat, whimsical eyeshadow, and metallic manicure made everyone stop and stare.

To see the magical beauty moments that made us do a double-take, check out the gallery below.

01 Lizzo 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 02 Lauren London 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 03 Ella Mai 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 04 H.E.R. 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Photo: Getty 05 Nija Charles 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 06 Billy Porter 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards 07 FKA twigs 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 08 Saweetie 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 09 Georgia Anne Muldrow 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 10 Esperanza Spalding Photo: Getty 11 Jessie Reyez 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 12 Adrienne Warren 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty 13 Mereba Photo: Getty 14 Karen Civil 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Photo: Getty 15 Sibley Scoles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Photo: Getty 16 Blac Chyna Photo: Getty 17 Dreezy 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Photo: Getty 18 Tarriona Ball 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo: Getty

