The Best Beauty Looks From The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
By Jennifer Ford ·

Tonight is the biggest night in music, and it started with big beauty moments. Outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where Alicia Keys will host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, celebrities poured onto the red carpet with inspiring hair and makeup.

We have to thank their glam squads because they delivered unique updos, cool braids, and so much more.

Lizzo, who leads the pack with eight Grammy nominations, looked “Good as Hell.” The artist gave us old Hollywood glamour with her soft curls, sultry smoky eye, and bedazzled floor-length gown.

And then there was actor Billy Porter, whose oversized chandelier hat, whimsical eyeshadow, and metallic manicure made everyone stop and stare.

To see the magical beauty moments that made us do a double-take, check out the gallery below.

01
Lizzo
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
02
Lauren London
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
03
Ella Mai
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
04
H.E.R.
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
05
Nija Charles
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
06
Billy Porter
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
07
FKA twigs
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
08
Saweetie
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
09
Georgia Anne Muldrow
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
10
Esperanza Spalding
Photo: Getty
11
Jessie Reyez
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
12
Adrienne Warren
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
13
Mereba
Photo: Getty
14
Karen Civil
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
15
Sibley Scoles
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
16
Blac Chyna
Photo: Getty
17
Dreezy
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty
18
Tarriona Ball
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo: Getty
