Are Hair Serums Effective On Black Hair?
Stock Images/Getty
By Shalwah Evans ·

Skin care serums can be effective in giving the skin an added boost of moisture and other important nutrients to keep it healthy and youthful. Recently we’ve been seeing more serums coming to the market specifically for hair. Their popularity is growing rapidly. But we know our curls, coils, kinks, waves and even relaxed tresses don’t respond to just any product.

So we tapped two hair care professionals—celebrity hair stylist and author Monaé Everett and trichologist and colorist Bridgette Hill—to find out more about hair serums and whether they are effective for our strands.

“I am a fan of hair growth serums,” says Everett. “Hair must be nurtured from the inside out. The first step is your internal health, the second is your scalp health and lastly your hair care regimen.”

According to Everett, serums specifically formulated for hair growth tend to contain ingredients such as avocado, coconut oil, zink, biotin and keratin—elements that help with repair, strength and structure building. Vitamins A, B, B6, C, E, K and the “good fats” can also aid in making the hair strong, healthy, soft and shiny, so it’s worth finding a serum that contains one of more of these. Hair serums can also be used as an alternative to heavy oils when massaging the scalp to stimulate growth, and they won’t clog pores.

But Hill says be mindful of the base of the serum for your hair type and texture, and also test how it interacts with your current product regimen.

There are water-based serums that aid in reawakening scalp follicular activity to promote hair growth and minimize hair loss because the of the small molecular structure that is able to nourish the inner layer of the skin,” says Hill.  “And there are oil-based serums used primarily for hair fibers that are used to seal in moisture and block out unwanted disruptors such as humidity and heat.”

Oil based serums are wonderful for hair fibers because they form a barrier around cream based conditioners and moisturizers, keeping all the good ingredients in while blocking out everything else. But consumers have to ensure that it’s right for their hair type and that they use the serum properly for maximum efficacy.

“Serums for hair are lighter but gooier than creams, and on the proper hair type and texture, are able to give the hair the coating and protection it needs without making the hair feel dirty, heavy, greasy and motionless,” she finishes.

Both experts agree that hair serums can be effective for Black hair. Like any other hair product, it comes down to choosing the right one for your hair type, hair care needs, and scalp needs. But overall, serums can be really nurturing for the scalp. And we all know that great hair health starts with great scalp health.

Check out some hair serum recommendations from the experts and the ESSENCE team below.

01
Rene Furterer Aestera Soothing Fluid
"The serum helps protect the scalp's microbiome as well as soothes any itchiness or irritations," says Hill.
Instagram/@renefurtererusa
available at Mat & Max $49 Shop Now
02
Grow Bar Organics Hair Repair Serum
Give hair a boost with this nutrient-rich essential oil blend that locks in moisture and keeps out environmental impurities.
Instagram/@growbarorganics
available at Grow Bar Organics $20 Shop Now
03
Design Essentials Silk Essentials Thermal Strengthening Serum
If you're using heat styling tools, this serum is perfect for providing shine, locking in moisture and offering protection to hair fibers.
Instagram/@designessentials
available at Design Essentials $21 Shop Now
04
Creme Of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Root Recharge Serum
This serum is chock full of good fats and nutrient rich oils that Everett says you want in your hair care products.
Instagram/@cremeofnature
available at Sally Beauty $6 Shop Now
05
Rene Furterer Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum
"This product is positioned for hair loss. I recommend it for preventive loss and overall hair health," says Hill. "It has the necessary ingredients that supports the scalp and hair at the cellular level to maximize the use of the body’s nutrients required to create healthy hair."
Instagram/@renefurtererusa
available at Rene Furterer $74 Shop Now
TOPICS: