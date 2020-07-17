Amandla Stenberg’s Jumbo Blond Box Braids Are Perfect For Summer

Photo: Getty

Amandla Stenberg’s braided looks, which range from edgy bobs to sophisticated cornrows to multicolored plaits, are always effortless, fun and out-of-the-box. The Hate You Give actress debuted jumbo blond box braids in an Instagram post on Wednesday, and as per usual, the do checks all the aforementioned boxes, and maybe the choice for your next protective style.

Celebrity hairstylist, Vernon Francois, who crafted the look for the inaugural Mission Magazine talking cover, sectioned Stenberg’s hair into large parts which makes the style fast to copy. So if your hair needs a quick refresh before you head to happy hour, date night, or into the long-awaited weekend, then let Stenberg’s golden locks inspire you.

And as for the starlet’s alluring eyelashes, and smoky eye, feel free to revisit the makeup look for your Batwoman costume this Halloween.