All The Black Celebrities Rocking Box Braids At Home

Photo: Getty

In the wake of COVID-19, the global pandemic that has put a wedge between women in their hairstylists, curly girls are finding various ways to manage their strands.

While some women are opting for fun wigs, and stylish head wraps, a handful of celebrities are taking the protective styling route. And box braids appear to be the top coiffure du jour.

Stars like Queen Naija, Malaysia Pargo and Jhene Aiko are just a few rocking the do, and they make maintaining beautiful braids in the absence of their glam squads look easy. If they can do it, you can too.

Here are 12 celebrities who took to the look while social-distancing to inspire you.