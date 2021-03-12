A New Scholarship Opportunity Nurtures HBCU Students Creating Their Own Legacy

Getty Images

For more than 100 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have dedicated space to nurture and support higher education for Black students, resulting in, among many success stories, more than half of the nation’s Black judges and doctors. The impact that an HBCU education has on societal and cultural progression materializes all around us, receiving dutiful praise in recent months with the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris and lawyer Stacey Abrams as leading alumni examples. Recognizing the importance of guiding future leaders to build a long-lasting legacy, hair-care line Cream of Nature announced the launch of its Legacy of Leadership Scholarship Fund, which will allow HBCU students to compete for $100,000 in scholarships.

As infrastructure at the cornerstone of Black legacy, the scholarship opportunity stems from the understanding that investing in Black communities is necessary to foster the creativity and power HBCUs breed. Tuition at an HBCU is significantly lower than that of a predominately white institution (PWI); coupled with the fact that HBCUs account for nearly 20 percent of all Bachelor’s degrees awarded to Black students. HBCUs also provide safe spaces for low-income, first-generation students, and play a pivotal role in closing the wealth gap.

College funding remains systemically unequal, with HBCUs known to receive a collective total of about 70 percent fewer endowments than PWIs. As such, outside scholarships and grants are often essential to some students’ enrollment and retention. The Legacy of Leadership Scholarship Fund, launched by Creme of Nature in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of its Argan Oil From Morocco line, aims to support the legacy of HBCUs and the invaluable education and experiences they provide.

As a pioneering brand with 40 years in the hair-care industry, Creme of Nature turns a focus to aiding students on the journey of cultivating their own personal legacy brands as a part of its continuous commitment to diversity and inclusion. Even the application process works to highlight this commitment.

To enter, students may visit the Legacy of Leadership website to upload a short video sharing how they are building their own personal legacy brand, where they see themselves in 10 years and how they plan to give back to their communities in the future. In April, Creme of Nature will select 20 students to receive a scholarship of $5,000 and additional prizes, including products from Creme of Nature.

HBCU students may apply for the Legacy of Leadership Scholarship Fund through March 17, 2021. To learn more, visit the Legacy of Leadership website.