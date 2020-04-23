8 New Dry Shampoos For Keeping Your Protective Styles Fresh

Photo: Getty

Since hair salons are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything from box-color to dry shampoo is in high demand. And if you’re rocking a protective style, it’s in your best interest to stock up on the latter.

Dry shampoos are a great way to keep braids, twists, faux-locs and extensions looking and feeling fresh. By dousing your roots with the oil-absorbing sprays, you stave off dandruff and build-up, eliminate stale odors, and the feeling of wanting to take your protective style out prematurely due to an itchy and irritable scalp.

And considering that we may not have access to hairstylists for a few more weeks, it’s probably in your best interest to keep the low maintenance dos intact for as long as possible. So to help you, we rounded up 8 of the best dry shampoos in the game.

Editor’s Note: When ordering non-essential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip, or even offering a simple “thank you”. Stay safe!