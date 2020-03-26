7 Easy Celebrity-Inspired Braid Styles To Try At Home

There’s no better time than now to braid your hair. Not only are box braids and cornrows easy hairstyles to achieve while quarantined, but the protective dos can also carry you into the summer season with minimal maintenance.

Not to mention, creating each look is a surefire way to help the time fly by while you spend the next few weeks (or more) inside.

What’s even better is that there are countless braiding tutorials on YouTube to keep you busy.

And to prevent you from spiraling down the rabbit hole of how-to braiding videos, we rounded up of our favorites below.