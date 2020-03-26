7 Easy Celebrity-Inspired Braid Styles To Try At Home
Photo:Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

There’s no better time than now to braid your hair. Not only are box braids and cornrows easy hairstyles to achieve while quarantined, but the protective dos can also carry you into the summer season with minimal maintenance. 

Not to mention, creating each look is a surefire way to help the time fly by while you spend the next few weeks (or more) inside. 

What’s even better is that there are countless braiding tutorials on YouTube to keep you busy.  

And to prevent you from spiraling down the rabbit hole of how-to braiding videos, we rounded up of our favorites below. 

01
Summer Walker Inspired Braids
Posted by Reese LaFleur
Photo: Reese LaFleur
02
Jhene Aiko Inspired Knotless Box Braids
Posted By Lan Monique
Photo: Lan Monique
03
Beyonce Lemonade Inspired Braids
Posted By Brandi Lofton
Photo: Brandi Lofton
04
Rihanna Guava Island Inspired Knotless Braids
Posted By Ari And Ela
Photo: Ari and Ela
05
Gabrielle Union Inspired Feed In Braids
Posted By Chrissy Got Coils
Photo: Chrissy Got Coils
06
Nicki Minaj Inspired Braided Pony Tail
Posted By ComfortStyles
Photo: ComfortStyles
07
Eva Marcille Inspired Blonde Braids
Posted By Snatched By Sharmel
TOPICS: