10 Cool Ways To Style Your Hair This Spring

Photo: Getty

Spring is a transitional time of year, and its impending arrival may have you anxious to try a new hairdo. Luckily, celebrities like Lizzo, Kerry Washington, Zoe Kravitz, and Lupita Nygong’o provided endless inspiration throughout awards season to inspire you.

On the red carpet, we spotted stars donning everything from beautiful braids to sleek ponytails, and a crop of edgy haircuts. And not to mention, bold hair colors and blunt bangs also made a debut.

If you’re not sure exactly how to switch up your hair this spring, then check out the A-list looks in the gallery below for inspiration.