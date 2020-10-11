Saturday evening, Girls United, the ESSENCE platform for all things Gen-Z hosted its first-ever digital summit. From Kash Doll to Reginae Carter, the 3 hour long virtual event brought an eclectic group of talent that embody and empower a newer generation of young entrepreneurs. As International Day of the Girl comes to an end, the event falls on a weekend that supporting, uplifting, and encouraging Black women is globally celebrated in unison.

To close out the summit, the cast of STARZ Power Book II, which is the spin-off from the hit series POWER, joined the Girls United Summit to chat about their relationship on camera, mental health, and even spilled spicy details on which character is likely to expose their relationship tea on social media.

This season, Tariq who is played by Michael Rainey Jr. juggles his relationship with Diana who is played by LaToya Tonodeo and Lauren who is played by Paige Hurd. While there may be some tension on the screen, when chatting together, there is clearly nothing but love for their cast mates. Check out the full conversation between the stars of Power Book II below.

For more of everything you missed, including a replay of the full show, visit essencestudios.com. The 2020 Girls United Virtual Summit is sponsored by ULTA Beauty, McDonald’s and STARZ