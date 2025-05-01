This month, Netflix delivers a lineup that blends cultural impact, classic storytelling, and bold new voices—each offering a different lens into Black life, legacy, and imagination. Whether revisiting legendary figures like Muhammad Ali and Frank Lucas or exploring fictional narratives that reflect real-world truths, this month’s offerings speak to both history and the here-and-now.

From Tyler Perry’s first original comedy series on the platform to Mara Brock Akil’s reimagining of a literary classic, Black creators are shaping stories that are as layered as they are entertaining. There’s also room for animation, action, and hard-hitting documentaries, proving that Black stories continue to defy genre constraints. As Netflix expands its library, May’s releases remind us that representation isn’t just about who’s on screen—but also who’s behind the camera, writing the scripts, and steering the vision. These titles don’t just entertain—they reflect and reframe the culture.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in May.

‘Ali’ – (5/1) Will Smith delivers a powerhouse performance as legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in this gripping biopic directed by Michael Mann. The film chronicles a pivotal decade of Ali’s life, from his rise to world champion to his political awakening and eventual redemption in the iconic Rumble in the Jungle.

‘American Gangster’ – (5/1) Denzel Washington stars as Harlem heroin kingpin Frank Lucas in this epic crime saga inspired by real events. The film tracks Lucas’ rise to power smuggling drugs during the Vietnam War and the determined cop (Russell Crowe) who vows to take him down.

‘The Equalizer 2’ – (5/1) In the first sequel of his career, Denzel Washington reunites with director Antoine Fuqua for another intense turn as Robert McCall. When someone he loves is murdered, the former CIA operative comes out of hiding to deliver his own brand of justice.

‘Untold: Shooting Guards’ – (5/6) This documentary dives into the infamous locker room altercation between NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. With new interviews and archival footage, the film explores how ego, pride, and off-court tensions sparked a shocking moment in basketball history.

‘Forever’ – (5/8) Executive produced by Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane), Forever reimagines Judy Blume’s classic story for a modern era. The series follows a Black teenage girl as she navigates love, self-discovery, and shifting expectations around sex and relationships.

‘All American, Season 7’ – (5/13) The series shifts focus from Spencer James to a new generation of athletes and mentors. With Daniel Ezra’s departure as a series regular, the spotlight turns to Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling), now serving as South Crenshaw High’s quarterback coach, and his wife Layla Keating (Greta Onieogou), a music producer and club owner.

‘Vini Jr.’ – (5/15) This inspiring documentary spotlights Brazilian soccer sensation Vinícius Júnior, whose electrifying talent and perseverance made him a global icon. From racism on the field to moments of pure joy, his journey reveals the spirit behind the superstar.

‘Tyler Perry’s She The People’ – (5/22) Tyler Perry makes his Netflix series debut with this political comedy led by Terri J. Vaughn. When a newly elected Black congresswoman steps into office, she quickly discovers that politics is more chaos than campaign promises.