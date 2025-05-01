HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In May

From political comedies to powerful biopics, the month’s lineup showcases Black talent across generations.
What’s New And Black On Netflix In May
By Okla Jones ·

This month, Netflix delivers a lineup that blends cultural impact, classic storytelling, and bold new voices—each offering a different lens into Black life, legacy, and imagination. Whether revisiting legendary figures like Muhammad Ali and Frank Lucas or exploring fictional narratives that reflect real-world truths, this month’s offerings speak to both history and the here-and-now.

From Tyler Perry’s first original comedy series on the platform to Mara Brock Akil’s reimagining of a literary classic, Black creators are shaping stories that are as layered as they are entertaining. There’s also room for animation, action, and hard-hitting documentaries, proving that Black stories continue to defy genre constraints. As Netflix expands its library, May’s releases remind us that representation isn’t just about who’s on screen—but also who’s behind the camera, writing the scripts, and steering the vision. These titles don’t just entertain—they reflect and reframe the culture.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in May.

TOPICS: 