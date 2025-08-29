What’s New And Black On Netflix This September

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

September marks a new season and a fresh slate of stories arriving on Netflix. From nostalgic classics that shaped a generation to contemporary hits redefining genres, this lineup offers plenty of reasons to curl up and press play.

This month’s lineup is packed with standout performances and creative voices across film and television. John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood returns to remind us why it remains a cultural touchstone, while Denzel Washington commands the screen in Spike Lee’s gripping Inside Man. Chris Tucker’s sharp comedic timing takes center stage in Money Talks, and Jamie Foxx electrifies as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. For those looking for fresh releases, Ruth & Boaz, is a soulful faith-driven romance featuring Serayah, Tyler Lepley, and Phylicia Rashad.

Whether you’re revisiting a favorite or discovering something new, Netflix’s September slate delivers something for everyone.

‘Boyz n the Hood’ – (9/1) John Singleton’s landmark debut stars Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Morris Chestnut, and Laurence Fishburne in a powerful coming-of-age story set in South Central Los Angeles. With Angela Bassett, Regina King, and Nia Long in key roles, the film redefined Black storytelling in Hollywood.

‘Inside Man’ – (9/1) Directed by Spike Lee, this thrilling heist drama features Denzel Washington as NYPD detective Keith Frazier, caught in a high-stakes standoff that’s as much about secrets as it is about money. The film remains one of Washington’s most charismatic screen turns.





‘Money Talks’ – (9/1) Chris Tucker shines in this fast-paced action comedy about a hustler who gets tangled in a dangerous scheme after crossing paths with the wrong people. Tucker’s sharp wit and energy helped make the film a cult classic.

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ – (9/1) Jamie Foxx electrifies as the villain Electro in this superhero sequel starring Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. His performance adds fresh energy to the franchise, alongside co-stars Emma Stone and Dane DeHaan.

‘The Blackening’ – (9/4) This horror-comedy, directed by Tim Story and co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, flips the slasher genre on its head with an all-Black ensemble cast. Starring Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, and Yvonne Orji, the film uses satire and scares to hilariously confront horror’s clichés.

‘Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2’ – (9/11) The hit Netflix Original drama from Tyler Perry returns with Kimmie stepping fully into power. Played by Crystle Stewart, the once-overlooked sex worker is now running the family empire on her own terms.

‘S.W.A.T.: Season 8’ – (9/15) Led by Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, the final season of the action-packed police drama lands on Netflix after its network run. The series has long spotlighted Moore’s charisma in the role of a leader navigating duty and community.



