What’s New And Black On Netflix This September

From timeless classics like 'Boyz n the Hood' to fresh stories like 'Ruth & Boaz,' this month’s lineup celebrates Black talent on screen.
What’s New And Black On Netflix This September
By Okla Jones ·
September marks a new season and a fresh slate of stories arriving on Netflix. From nostalgic classics that shaped a generation to contemporary hits redefining genres, this lineup offers plenty of reasons to curl up and press play.

This month’s lineup is packed with standout performances and creative voices across film and television. John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood returns to remind us why it remains a cultural touchstone, while Denzel Washington commands the screen in Spike Lee’s gripping Inside Man. Chris Tucker’s sharp comedic timing takes center stage in Money Talks, and Jamie Foxx electrifies as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. For those looking for fresh releases, Ruth & Boaz, is a soulful faith-driven romance featuring Serayah, Tyler Lepley, and Phylicia Rashad. 

Whether you’re revisiting a favorite or discovering something new, Netflix’s September slate delivers something for everyone.

