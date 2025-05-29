What’s New And Black On Netflix In June

This June, Netflix is serving up a dynamic mix of classics, thrillers, comedies, and documentaries that spotlight Black excellence both in front of and behind the camera. From the return of blockbuster hits like The Equalizer, to the mind-bending horror of Jordan Peele’s Us, there’s no shortage of cinematic gems.

The Nutty Professor and Get Hard bring the laughs with Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, and Will Ferrell, while Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal explores business and sports through the lens of the NBA legend. Tyler Perry’s new thriller STRAW, starring Taraji P. Henson, promises edge-of-your-seat drama, while Piece by Piece offers a colorful, animated journey through Pharrell Williams’ life and music.

Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia or something fresh, Netflix’s June lineup has something for every Black film and TV lover.

Focus – (6/1) Will Smith brings his magnetic charisma to this slick con-artist comedy, where he stars as a master grifter alongside Margot Robbie. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, Focus showcases Smith’s signature blend of charm and wit in a high-stakes game of deception.

The Equalizer – (6/1) Denzel Washington commands the screen as a retired black-ops operative who seeks justice in this 2014 action-thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film is a powerful testament to Washington’s ability to blend action with nuanced storytelling.

The Nutty Professor – (6/1) Eddie Murphy delivers a comedic tour-de-force in this remake of the 1963 classic, playing multiple characters with unmatched humor and energy. His performance solidified him as one of the greatest comedic actors of his generation.

Us – (6/1) Jordan Peele’s chilling horror masterpiece stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as a family confronted by their terrifying doppelgängers. The film combines social commentary with psychological thrills, showcasing Peele’s genius and Nyong’o’s gripping performance.

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal (Season 1) – (6/4) This original docu-series dives into Shaquille O’Neal’s dynamic career both on and off the court. From business ventures to personal stories, it highlights the NBA legend’s influence and entrepreneurship.

STRAW – (6/6) Directed by Tyler Perry, this tense thriller stars Taraji P. Henson as a single mother navigating harrowing circumstances. The film promises a gripping, emotional performance from Henson as she tackles complex themes of resilience and survival.

Piece by Piece – (6/7) This animated LEGO documentary chronicles the life and music of Pharrell Williams. Through colorful visuals and heartfelt narration, the film celebrates Pharrell’s creative journey and impact on global culture.