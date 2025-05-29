HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In June

From classic comedies to animated documentaries, this month has some great content for viewers to dive into.
By Okla Jones ·

This June, Netflix is serving up a dynamic mix of classics, thrillers, comedies, and documentaries that spotlight Black excellence both in front of and behind the camera. From the return of blockbuster hits like The Equalizer, to the mind-bending horror of Jordan Peele’s Us, there’s no shortage of cinematic gems.

The Nutty Professor and Get Hard bring the laughs with Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, and Will Ferrell, while Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal explores business and sports through the lens of the NBA legend. Tyler Perry’s new thriller STRAW, starring Taraji P. Henson, promises edge-of-your-seat drama, while Piece by Piece offers a colorful, animated journey through Pharrell Williams’ life and music.

Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia or something fresh, Netflix’s June lineup has something for every Black film and TV lover.

