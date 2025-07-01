HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In July

This month’s streaming slate includes fresh stand-up, classic comedies, action-packed thrillers, and groundbreaking drama.
What’s New And Black On Netflix In July
By Okla Jones ·

It’s a new season, which means fresh stories, familiar faces, and bold voices are hitting Netflix. Whether you’re in the mood for big laughs, sharp drama, or something soulful, July brings a little something for every vibe.

This month’s lineup features a strong slate of Black-led and Black-created content across genres. From Nate Jackson’s new stand-up special to classic throwbacks like The Steve Harvey Show and White Chicks, there’s no shortage of comedy, nostalgia, and cultural impact. Jaden Smith holds his own in The Karate Kid, while Jamie Foxx steps into presidential shoes in White House Down. You’ll also find Don Cheadle’s Emmy-nominated turn in House of Lies and a behind-the-scenes look at the music industry with Hitmakers, a new Netflix Original spotlighting rising Black songwriters. Whether you’re revisiting fan favorites or discovering something new, this list is stacked with stories worth streaming.

Take a look at What’s New and Black On Netflix in July.

TOPICS: 