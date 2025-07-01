It’s a new season, which means fresh stories, familiar faces, and bold voices are hitting Netflix. Whether you’re in the mood for big laughs, sharp drama, or something soulful, July brings a little something for every vibe.

This month’s lineup features a strong slate of Black-led and Black-created content across genres. From Nate Jackson’s new stand-up special to classic throwbacks like The Steve Harvey Show and White Chicks, there’s no shortage of comedy, nostalgia, and cultural impact. Jaden Smith holds his own in The Karate Kid, while Jamie Foxx steps into presidential shoes in White House Down. You’ll also find Don Cheadle’s Emmy-nominated turn in House of Lies and a behind-the-scenes look at the music industry with Hitmakers, a new Netflix Original spotlighting rising Black songwriters. Whether you’re revisiting fan favorites or discovering something new, this list is stacked with stories worth streaming.

Take a look at What’s New and Black On Netflix in July.

Friday Night Lights – (7/1) Set in a football-obsessed Texas town, this drama features standout performances from Derek Luke and follows a coach and his players navigating pressure on and off the field.

The Karate Kid – (7/1) Jaden Smith stars alongside Jackie Chan in this modern remake, where a young boy learns strength, discipline, and self-respect through kung fu in China.

White Chicks – (7/1) Shawn and Marlon Wayans go undercover—and undercover again—in this outrageous comedy that helped define 2000s Black humor.

White House Down – (7/1) Jamie Foxx plays a charismatic President under siege in this high-octane thriller co-starring Channing Tatum.

Nate Jackson: Super Funny – (7/8) The rising comedy star brings his signature energy to the stage in this Netflix Original stand-up special full of laughs and real talk.

Ride Along 2 – (7/16) Kevin Hart and Ice Cube reunite as mismatched partners in this buddy cop sequel filled with fast laughs and even faster chases.

The Steve Harvey Show [Seasons 1–6] – (7/21) Steve Harvey leads this beloved ’90s sitcom as a music teacher trying to stay sane while mentoring teens in inner-city Chicago.

House of Lies [Seasons 1–5] – (7/23) Don Cheadle stars as a ruthless consultant in this sharp, stylish series that dives deep into corporate chaos and personal drama.