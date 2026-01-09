What Your Favorite Black Stars Wore For Their Very First Golden Globes

HomeAwards & Events

Iconic First Golden Globe Moments Of Black Stars

By Mecca Pryor
It’s the weekend of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, and as anticipation builds around who will take home the night’s biggest honors, it’s the perfect moment to look back at where it all began. Their debut Golden Globes moments were much more than fashion statements but also gave them the chance to announce themselves to the world, defining both their personal style and their place in an industry that would come to celebrate them and how they have evolved over time. 

Revisiting these inaugural red carpet appearances offers a fascinating glimpse into how their personal style, talent, and star power evolve over time. Some celebrities arrived with bold risks that have become signature statements, while others took a more understated approach. Despite the outfit each look tells a story beyond style but ambition and transformation, and the journey from rising talent to a household name. 

This year’s Black Golden Globe nominees are vast, including Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Rashida Jones, Kevin Hart, Tramell Tillman, and Ashley Walters, each recognized for standout performances across film, television, and comedy. As they prepare to step into the spotlight once again, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the moments that helped shape their journeys. From first arrivals on the red carpet to breakout performances that earned them recognition, these early appearances reveal the growth of each star and the impact they continue to have on culture, style, and entertainment. 

Reflecting on these first Golden Globe moments reminds us that every celebrated career has a beginning, from a breakthrough performance to that first unforgettable smile on the red carpet. These moments stay with us as we watch stars reach new heights. 