What Your Favorite Black Stars Wore For Their Very First Golden Globes

ALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images and Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

It’s the weekend of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, and as anticipation builds around who will take home the night’s biggest honors, it’s the perfect moment to look back at where it all began. Their debut Golden Globes moments were much more than fashion statements but also gave them the chance to announce themselves to the world, defining both their personal style and their place in an industry that would come to celebrate them and how they have evolved over time.

Revisiting these inaugural red carpet appearances offers a fascinating glimpse into how their personal style, talent, and star power evolve over time. Some celebrities arrived with bold risks that have become signature statements, while others took a more understated approach. Despite the outfit each look tells a story beyond style but ambition and transformation, and the journey from rising talent to a household name.

This year’s Black Golden Globe nominees are vast, including Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Rashida Jones, Kevin Hart, Tramell Tillman, and Ashley Walters, each recognized for standout performances across film, television, and comedy. As they prepare to step into the spotlight once again, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the moments that helped shape their journeys. From first arrivals on the red carpet to breakout performances that earned them recognition, these early appearances reveal the growth of each star and the impact they continue to have on culture, style, and entertainment.

Reflecting on these first Golden Globe moments reminds us that every celebrated career has a beginning, from a breakthrough performance to that first unforgettable smile on the red carpet. These moments stay with us as we watch stars reach new heights.

01 01 Denzel Washington Denzel Washington made his debut at the 1988 Golden Globes, wearing a traditional tuxedo paired with a striped bow tie, where he earned a Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama nomination for his performance in Cry Freedom. Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington during The 45th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 Will Smith In 1993, actor Will Smith and his then-wife Sheree Zampino turned heads at the ceremony with coordinated yet distinctive ensembles. Smith opted for a pin-striped gold tailored blazer, paired with matching black trousers, while Zampino looked elegant in a red blazer-style dress with an exaggerated collar and a small black clutch. BEVERLY HILLS,CA – JANUARY 23: Actor Will Smith and wife Sheree Smith attend the 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 1993 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 03 Angela Bassett Angela Bassett made her Golden Globes debut in 1994, winning Best Actress for What’s Love Got to Do With It while wearing a glamorous off-the-shoulder black gown. Angela Bassett during 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 Halle Berry Halle Berry made her Golden Globes debut in 1997, stunning in an iridescent grey, yellow, and white gown featuring a striped pattern and a thigh-high slit. BEVERLY HILLS,CA – JANUARY 19: Actress Halle Berry attends the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 1997 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

05 05 Beyoncé Beyoncé made her Golden Globes debut in 2001 in a show-stopping red gown featuring a daring high slit and sparkling embellishments that caught the light with every step. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 21: Beyonce attends 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 2001 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

06 06 Queen Latifah For her first Golden Globe appearance in 2003, Queen Latifah was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Chicago. She turned heads on the red carpet in a vibrant blue suit featuring embroidered pants and a matching jacket, perfectly blending bold style with effortless elegance. Queen Latifah during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

07 07 Viola Davis Viola Davis made her debut at the 2012 Golden Globes in a floor-length gown with an intricate geometic pattern with a deep v neckline and figure hugging silhouette, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Doubt. Viola Davis attends the 66th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

08 08 Kevin Hart Kevin Hart made his Golden Globes debut in 2015, turning heads in a black suit with a crisp white-lined jacket, as he stepped onto the red carpet for the ceremony. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 11: Actor/Comedian Kevin Hart attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

09 09 Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan made a stylish statement at his first Golden Globe attendance in 2016, wearing a classic suit with silk-lined lapel and a black bow tie. Michael B. Jordan arrives for the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)