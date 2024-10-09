HomeEntertainment

Here’s What To Watch During Homecoming Season

From ‘A Different World’ to Spike Lee’s ‘School Daze,’ these picks are the perfect embodiment of HBCU culture.
By Okla Jones ·

As homecoming season approaches, there’s no better time to dive into the rich world of films and television shows that celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Whether you’re reliving the excitement of step shows, marching band battles, or exploring the powerful social and cultural dynamics on campus, these picks will definitely get you in the school spirit.

From the energetic rhythms of Drumline and Stomp The Yard to the thought-provoking narratives of School Daze and Higher Learning, each story offers a unique glimpse into the HBCU experience. Iconic series like A Different World and newer hits like All American: Homecoming bring campus life right to your screen, while Beyoncé’s Coachella performance film pays tribute to Black culture in a groundbreaking way. So, whether you’re a proud alum or just curious about its legacy, these must-watch titles capture the essence of the HBCUs.

