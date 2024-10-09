Here’s What To Watch During Homecoming Season

As homecoming season approaches, there’s no better time to dive into the rich world of films and television shows that celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Whether you’re reliving the excitement of step shows, marching band battles, or exploring the powerful social and cultural dynamics on campus, these picks will definitely get you in the school spirit.

From the energetic rhythms of Drumline and Stomp The Yard to the thought-provoking narratives of School Daze and Higher Learning, each story offers a unique glimpse into the HBCU experience. Iconic series like A Different World and newer hits like All American: Homecoming bring campus life right to your screen, while Beyoncé’s Coachella performance film pays tribute to Black culture in a groundbreaking way. So, whether you’re a proud alum or just curious about its legacy, these must-watch titles capture the essence of the HBCUs.

A Different World A Different World follows the students at Hillman College, as they navigate love, friendships, and the challenges of young adulthood. The show addressed issues such as race, gender, class, and activism, offering a fresh and insightful look at life on an HBCU campus. With beloved characters like Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, A Different World remains an iconic portrayal of Black college life and community.

Drumline In Drumline, Nick Cannon stars as Devon Miles, a young drummer from Harlem who enrolls in Atlanta A&T University and joins its famed marching band. The film celebrates the spirit of HBCU marching band culture, showcasing the discipline, teamwork, and artistry that go into their high-energy performances. Alongside its dramatic moments, Drumline highlights themes of ambition, rivalry, and finding one’s place in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

The Great Debaters Directed by and starring Denzel Washington, The Great Debaters tells the inspiring true story of a debate team from Wiley College, an HBCU in Texas, that rose to national prominence in the 1930s. Led by their coach, Professor Melvin B. Tolson, the team breaks barriers to compete against elite, predominantly white universities. The film shines a light on the power of education, resilience, and determination in the face of racism and societal limitations.

School Daze Spike Lee’s School Daze takes viewers inside the fictional Mission College, an HBCU where social, political, and personal issues intersect. The film explores the divide between the “Wannabes” and “Jigaboos,” highlighting colorism, classism, and fraternity life within the Black community. With its mix of drama, musical numbers, and social commentary, School Daze remains a powerful reflection on identity, pride, and the complexities of navigating college life at an HBCU.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé Beyoncé’s 2019 documentary, Homecoming, captures her historic Coachella performance, which was an elaborate tribute to HBCU culture. From the marching band and majorette-style dancers to step routines and call-and-response chants, the film embodies the pride, excellence, and history of Black colleges. Paired with behind-the-scenes footage of Beyoncé’s preparation, Homecoming is a celebration of Black culture and a reminder of the significance of HBCUs.

Stomp The Yard Stomp The Yard follows DJ Williams (Columbus Short), a troubled youth who enrolls at Truth University, after the death of his brother. He finds redemption and purpose by joining a fraternity, immersing himself in the world of Black Greek life and its competitive step culture. The film highlights the importance of brotherhood, tradition, and the sense of community that exists within HBCUs, all while delivering electrifying performances.

Higher Learning John Singleton’s Higher Learning portrays the intersecting lives of students from different racial, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds at the fictional Columbus University. Tackling issues like racial tension, sexual identity, and systemic oppression, the film offers a gripping narrative that mirrors real-world campus dynamics. With powerful performances from an ensemble cast, including Omar Epps, Laurence Fishburne, and Tyra Banks, Higher Learning challenges viewers to confront the biases and struggles of college life. No unpublished caption