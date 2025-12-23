‘Waiting To Exhale’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Waiting to Exhale arrived in theaters in 1995, it stood apart from most romantic dramas of the time. Adapted from Terry McMillan’s bestselling novel and directed by Forest Whitaker, the film featured four Black women as they tried to balance careers, friendships, motherhood, and romantic disappointment—often all at once.

Set in Phoenix, it followed Savannah Jackson (Whitney Houston), Bernadine Harris (Angela Bassett), Gloria Matthews (Loretta Devine), and Robin Stokes (Lela Rochon), in a movie that was met with critical acclaim and also achieved box-office success. Its positive reception, along with a Babyface-produced soundtrack that became unavoidable, the film quickly became a classic with Black culture.

Thirty years later, Waiting to Exhale still holds its place. As the film marks its 30th anniversary, here’s a look back at the cast then—and where they are now.

Whitney Houston as Savannah “Vannah” Jackson Savannah was a polished TV producer who seemed to have everything together professionally, but struggled to find the same certainty in love. After a string of disappointments, she left Denver for Phoenix, hoping a new city might bring clarity. Over the course of the film, Savannah learns to choose herself instead of waiting on romance to define her future. After Waiting to Exhale, Houston continued to dominate both film and music. She starred in The Preacher’s Wife and Cinderella, while her soundtrack work—especially The Bodyguard—made history. Though her life was cut short in 2012, Houston’s voice and cultural impact remain unmatched.

Angela Bassett as Bernadine “Bernie” Harris Bernadine Harris is a wife and mother who puts her own career goals on hold to support her husband and raise their two children. Her world flips when he abruptly leaves her for his white bookkeeper. Bernie’s storyline tracks betrayal, anger, and starting over, capped by one of the film’s most talked-about scenes. Angela Bassett’s performance in Waiting to Exhale became a defining moment in her career. Since then, she has starred in films like How Stella Got Her Groove Back and earned an Oscar nomination for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She currently leads ABC’s 9-1-1 and remains a consistent force in film and television.

Loretta Devine as Gloria “Glo” Matthews Gloria was a grounded beauty salon owner raising her teenage son, Tarik, largely on her own. Over the course of the film, she navigates a painful revelation from her ex-husband and slowly opens herself up to new love with her neighbor Marvin, showing growth, warmth, and emotional honesty. After Waiting to Exhale, Devine built a long, steady career across stage and screen. She earned an NAACP Image Award for her guest role on Grey’s Anatomy and later won again for her standout turn on P-Valley.

Lela Rochon as Robin Stokes Robin was a stylish, ambitious insurance executive who appeared to have it all together on paper. Behind the scenes, she was stuck in a damaging relationship as the longtime mistress of a married man. Over time, Robin chose herself, deciding to raise her child independently and step away from patterns that no longer served her. After Waiting to Exhale, Rochon became more intentional about her roles while focusing on family. She later appeared on Insecure and currently stars in and produces The Family Business: New Orleans, marking a full-circle return to leading roles.

Gregory Hines as Marvin King Marvin was Gloria’s kind, steady neighbor who moved to Phoenix for a fresh start and ended up becoming her safe place. Supportive and emotionally available, he showed up when she needed it most, encouraging her confidence and helping her embrace love again without pressure or judgment. Hines was already a celebrated performer before Waiting to Exhale, with a career spanning film, television, and dance. He later appeared in The Preacher’s Wife alongside Whitney Houston and on shows like Blue’s Clues, Little Bill, and The Gregory Hines Show. Unfortunately, Hines passed away in 2003 from cancer.

Michael Beach as John Harris Sr. John Harris Sr. is the husband audiences loved to hate. As Bernadine’s spouse, he represents betrayal at its sharpest—walking away from his family for his white bookkeeper and setting off one of the film’s most unforgettable moments. His choices drive Bernadine’s unraveling and her eventual reclaiming of herself. After Waiting to Exhale, Beach became known for playing complicated, often frustrating men, including another infamous husband in Soul Food. His career spans films like First Sunday, Sparkle, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Harder They Fall. He currently appears on Tulsa King and Kingdom Business.

Wendell Pierce as Michael Davenport Michael Davenport is remembered for one of the film’s funniest detours. As Robin Stokes’ co-worker and brief romantic interest, his awkward confidence and painfully clumsy one-night stand provided comic relief in a story heavy with emotional stakes. He’s a small role, but an unforgettable one. Pierce went on to build one of the most respected character-actor careers of his generation. He’s best known as Bunk Moreland on The Wire, with standout roles on Treme, Suits, Jack Ryan, and Confirmation. His work spans film, TV, and theater, including acclaimed turns in Selma, Clemency, and Death of a Salesman.

Giancarlo Esposito as David Matthews David Matthews is Gloria’s ex-husband and the father of her son, Tarik. His storyline marks a major turning point in the film, as he reveals he is bisexual and later comes out as gay. The moment forces Gloria to rethink love, honesty, and what family looks like after betrayal. Esposito went on to become one of television’s most commanding presences. He’s best known for playing Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, with standout roles on The Boys, The Mandalorian, Godfather of Harlem, and Dear White People. His career spans decades across film, TV, and theater.

Leon Robinson as Russell Russell is Robin’s longtime lover, despite being married to someone else. Their relationship defines much of Robin’s emotional struggle, as she spends years waiting for a man who never fully chooses her. By the film’s end, Robin walks away, deciding to raise her child on her own terms. Leon Robinson stayed active across music and acting after Waiting to Exhale. He’s known for portraying David Ruffin in The Temptations and Little Richard in Little Richard. More recently, he’s appeared on The Chi and continues to tour as the lead singer of Leon and the Peoples, the Reggae and Soul band.