HomeEntertainment

‘Waiting To Exhale’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

The 1995 classic helped define a generation of Black women on screen. Here’s how its stars and characters have evolved since.
‘Waiting To Exhale’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Waiting to Exhale arrived in theaters in 1995, it stood apart from most romantic dramas of the time. Adapted from Terry McMillan’s bestselling novel and directed by Forest Whitaker, the film featured four Black women as they tried to balance careers, friendships, motherhood, and romantic disappointment—often all at once.

Set in Phoenix, it followed Savannah Jackson (Whitney Houston), Bernadine Harris (Angela Bassett), Gloria Matthews (Loretta Devine), and Robin Stokes (Lela Rochon), in a movie that was met with critical acclaim and also achieved box-office success. Its positive reception, along with a Babyface-produced soundtrack that became unavoidable, the film quickly became a classic with Black culture.

Thirty years later, Waiting to Exhale still holds its place. As the film marks its 30th anniversary, here’s a look back at the cast then—and where they are now.

TOPICS: 