U.S. Open 2025 Kicks Off With Celebrity Guests, Historic Tributes, And First-Round Victories

The 2025 U.S. Open began with thrilling first-round victories, a 75th anniversary tribute to Althea Gibson led by Venus Williams, and a star-filled gala honoring Andre Agassi.
Tonya Lewis Lee, Artist Melissa Koby, and filmmaker Spike Lee on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
By Shelby Stewart ·
The 2025 U.S. Open kicked off in New York City with an unforgettable opening day. Fans packed the stands to witness first-round wins from Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton, and Novak Djokovic, while beyond the court, the day was steeped in powerful moments of legacy and honor.

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Althea Gibson breaking the color barrier in tennis, a brunch reception was held in her honor, highlighted by a moving tribute video narrated by Venus Williams and ceremonial coin tosses led by members of Gibson’s family. The evening culminated with the USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala, where Andre Agassi was presented with the Serving Up Dreams Award. The glittering affair, held in the President’s Suite, drew a dynamic mix of icons and celebrities, including Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Gayle King, Katie Couric, Vera Wang, and Tina Knowles.

Step inside the best moments from Day 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open.