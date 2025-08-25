Tonya Lewis Lee, Artist Melissa Koby, and filmmaker Spike Lee on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

The 2025 U.S. Open kicked off in New York City with an unforgettable opening day. Fans packed the stands to witness first-round wins from Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton, and Novak Djokovic, while beyond the court, the day was steeped in powerful moments of legacy and honor.

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Althea Gibson breaking the color barrier in tennis, a brunch reception was held in her honor, highlighted by a moving tribute video narrated by Venus Williams and ceremonial coin tosses led by members of Gibson’s family. The evening culminated with the USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala, where Andre Agassi was presented with the Serving Up Dreams Award. The glittering affair, held in the President’s Suite, drew a dynamic mix of icons and celebrities, including Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Gayle King, Katie Couric, Vera Wang, and Tina Knowles.

Step inside the best moments from Day 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open.

Gayle King Television Host Gayle King speaks during the USTA Foundation Gala at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael LeBrecht/USTA)

Justin Tuck Justin Tuck and guest on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

CC & Amber Sabathia CC Sabathia and guest on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Gayle King & Tonya Lewis Lee Television Host Gayle King poses with Tonya Lewis Lee during the USTA Foundation Gala at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael LeBrecht/USTA)

Jimmy Rollins Jimmy Rollins on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Tina Knowles Tina Knowles walks on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Young Dylan Young Dylan and guest at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA)

Gladys Knight and guests Gladys Knight and guests at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA)

Jordan Clarkson and guest Jordan Clarkson and guest at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA)

Anna Wintour Anna Wintour walks on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee Tonya Lewis Lee and filmmaker Spike Lee walk on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Victor Cruz Former NFL Player Victor Cruz walks on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Artist Melissa Koby & Spike Lee Artist Melissa Koby with filmmaker Spike Lee on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)