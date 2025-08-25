The 2025 U.S. Open kicked off in New York City with an unforgettable opening day. Fans packed the stands to witness first-round wins from Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton, and Novak Djokovic, while beyond the court, the day was steeped in powerful moments of legacy and honor.
In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Althea Gibson breaking the color barrier in tennis, a brunch reception was held in her honor, highlighted by a moving tribute video narrated by Venus Williams and ceremonial coin tosses led by members of Gibson’s family. The evening culminated with the USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala, where Andre Agassi was presented with the Serving Up Dreams Award. The glittering affair, held in the President’s Suite, drew a dynamic mix of icons and celebrities, including Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Gayle King, Katie Couric, Vera Wang, and Tina Knowles.
Step inside the best moments from Day 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open.
Gayle King
Television Host Gayle King speaks during the USTA Foundation Gala at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael LeBrecht/USTA)
Justin Tuck
Justin Tuck and guest on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
CC & Amber Sabathia
CC Sabathia and guest on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
Gayle King & Tonya Lewis Lee
Television Host Gayle King poses with Tonya Lewis Lee during the USTA Foundation Gala at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael LeBrecht/USTA)
Jimmy Rollins
Jimmy Rollins on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
Tina Knowles
Tina Knowles walks on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
Young Dylan
Young Dylan and guest at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA)
Gladys Knight and guests
Gladys Knight and guests at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA)
Jordan Clarkson and guest
Jordan Clarkson and guest at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA)
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour walks on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee
Tonya Lewis Lee and filmmaker Spike Lee walk on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
Victor Cruz
Former NFL Player Victor Cruz walks on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
Artist Melissa Koby & Spike Lee
Artist Melissa Koby with filmmaker Spike Lee on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)
Dylan Harper
NBA Player Dylan Harper walks on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)