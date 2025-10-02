HomeEntertainment

TV Shows To Put On Your Radar This Fall

This season's television slate features laughs, drama, horror, and so much more.
TV Shows To Put On Your Radar This Fall
By London Alexaundria ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Historically, the Fall TV lineup was highly-anticipated by viewers and advertisers alike. Who can forget the iconic #TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday) lineup on ABC that featured Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder? Not to mention UPN, now known as The CW, had shows like Girlfriends and One on One in its lineup. 

While streaming revolutionized the television industry by changing the way audiences consume content, the fall season still reigns supreme in terms of premieres. And thanks to streaming, there’s a lot more to watch. This fall, viewers can expect an array of new series like Hotel Costiera, starring Jesse Williams, and enjoy returning favorites like Abbott Elementary.

Whether you’re turning on your go-to streaming platform or rather support local TV networks, there’s a show for you. Below we have listed the anticipated shows to watch this fall. So wrap yourself in your comfortable blanket, grab the remote, and check these shows out.

TOPICS: 