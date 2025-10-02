TV Shows To Put On Your Radar This Fall

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Historically, the Fall TV lineup was highly-anticipated by viewers and advertisers alike. Who can forget the iconic #TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday) lineup on ABC that featured Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder? Not to mention UPN, now known as The CW, had shows like Girlfriends and One on One in its lineup.

While streaming revolutionized the television industry by changing the way audiences consume content, the fall season still reigns supreme in terms of premieres. And thanks to streaming, there’s a lot more to watch. This fall, viewers can expect an array of new series like Hotel Costiera, starring Jesse Williams, and enjoy returning favorites like Abbott Elementary.

Whether you’re turning on your go-to streaming platform or rather support local TV networks, there’s a show for you. Below we have listed the anticipated shows to watch this fall. So wrap yourself in your comfortable blanket, grab the remote, and check these shows out.

Hotel Costiera Hotel Costiera stars Jesse Williams as a half-American, half-Italian ex-marine living in Italy who solves people’s problems. While working at a luxurious hotel, Jesse’s character, Daniel De Luca, is enlisted with finding the owner’s kidnapped daughter. Despite multiple obstacles, Daniel and his team work together to find the missing girl. Hotel Costiera premiered Wednesday, Sept 24 on Prime Video.

Crutch Crutch, a spinoff of CBS’s The Neighborhood, stars Tracy Morgan as Francois “Frank” Crutchfield aka “Crutch,” a widow who is adjusting to his adult kids moving back home. On the day Crutch premieres, Morgan will also guest star on The Neighborhood as his character Crutch, Calvin’s (Cedric The Entertainer) cousin who drives everyone crazy. Cedric The Entertainer serves as the executive producer of Crutch. Crutch premieres Monday, November 3 on Paramount+.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon teams up with former Chief Marketing Officer for Netflix and current The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star Bozoma Saint John for an exciting competition show about marketing campaigns. Ten competitors are each tasked with creating commercials, slogans, and other advertisements for real brands in an effort to win their account. John, a marketing hall of fame inductee, mentors the competitors and serves as the CMO of Fallon’s On Brand agency. On Brand with Jimmy Fallon premieres Tuesday, Sept. 30 on NBC at 10 p.m. ET

IT: Welcome to Derry Stephen King’s IT prequel IT: Welcome to Derry stars Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon. The horror series follows Hanlon and her family’s new life in the small town of Derry, Maine in 1962. The family endures racism from the locals, but after a child goes missing, they begin to discover there’s something more sinister looming ahead. IT and his infamous red balloon make their appearance in the series. IT: Welcome to Derry premieres on Sunday, Oct. 26 on HBO Max.

Abbott Elementary Class is in session at Abbott Elementary. As the teachers navigate working in a dilapidated school, they are presented with even more challenges. In season five, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) is learning to manage a larger classroom and the teachers’ lounge’s ceiling collapses. Season five of Abbott Elementary premieres Wednesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET

The Vince Staples Show The highly-anticipated Netflix series will finally air this fall. The Vince Staples Show, which stars rapper Vince Staples, is a satirical comedy that takes place in his hometown of Long Beach, CA. In the show, the actor often finds himself in awkward situations that are both hilarious and relatable. According to Tudum, season two will have six episodes instead of five. The Vince Staples Show premieres Thursday, Nov. 6 on Netflix.

Bel-Air The fourth and final season of Bel-Air focuses on Will Smith’s (Jabari Banks) and Carlton Banks’s (Olly Sholotan) senior year of high school. Despite the excitement, they still face high expectations from the Banks family. Supermodel Tyra Banks joins this season as Vivian Banks’s former college classmate. Tyra had a recurring role on the original series as Will Smith’s ex-girlfriend Jackie Ames. Bel-Air’s final season premieres Monday, Nov. 24 on Peacock.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Part one of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black already premiered and it had the internet on fire. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), married to Horace (Ricco Ross), inherits the successful haircare company, causing tension among family members. A power struggle ensues between Kimmie and Mallory (Crystle Stewart), Horace’s daughter-in-law. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black part one premiered Thursday, Sept. 11 on Netflix.

Reasonable Doubt It’s season three and Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi ) is still the bad ass lawyer viewers know and love. As she takes on another high profile case, her law firm begins engaging in shady activity, which presents a lot of questions around her position at the company. Morris Chestnut returns as the big-shot lawyer Corey Cash to help Jax with her latest case. Season three of Reasonable Doubt premiered Thursday, Sept. 18 on Hulu.

Loot Maya Rudolph returns with season three of the Apple TV+ sitcom Loot. Her character, Molly Novak, who became a billionaire after a divorce settlement, continues to find ways to distribute her money to those in need. This season, we see Molly survive a plane crash, her boyfriend undergoes a makeover, and they awkwardly meet with her ex. Season three of Loot premieres on Wednesday, Oct 15 on Apple TV+ REASONABLE DOUBT – “202” (Disney/Crystal Power) EMAYATZY CORINEALDI