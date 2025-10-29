Gabrielle Union And Tracee Ellis Ross Are 53 And Fabulous

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Whether it’s with juicy enviable hair, or radiantly glowing skin, Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross consistently give a look. And while most of us have a story to tell about a Scorpio that we know, the only thing we can say about these Scorpios is that they make getting older look like a goal to run towards.

We see on their social media pages how much they care for their skin– and on countless red carpets how much it pays off. But even with no products, no makeup, an no extra zhuzh, Ross and Union are the apotheosis of melanin magic.

So as these ladies celebrate another year on this earth, we celebrate their beauty and salute them for showing us how strong, beautiful, and healthy 53 looks. See below for more reminders of why these beauties have been skin and hair goals since they hit our big and small screens.

W Magazine Hollywood Retreat – Day 2 (EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Tracee Ellis Ross & Gabrielle Union at Cle de Peau (Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage)

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images.

Hollywood fundraiser, 2007 Earl Gibson / Film Magic

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: (L-R) Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Tracee Ellis Ross attend as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

With Sanaa Lathan J Sciulli / Wireimage

With Rick Gonzalez and John Singleton Johnny Nunez / Wire Images

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Kevin Mazure / Getty Images

Golden Globes After Party, 2006 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

ELLE Magazine’s Women In TV celebration, 2015 Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Daddy’s Little Girls premiere after party Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images