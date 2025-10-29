Home

Gabrielle Union And Tracee Ellis Ross Are 53 And Fabulous

From their beauty brands to flawless skin, the actresses share more than just a birthday, but jaw-dropping beauty moments.
By Shalwah Evans ·
Whether it’s with juicy enviable hair, or radiantly glowing skin, Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross consistently give a look. And while most of us have a story to tell about a Scorpio that we know, the only thing we can say about these Scorpios is that they make getting older look like a goal to run towards. 

We see on their social media pages how much they care for their skin– and on countless red carpets how much it pays off. But even with no products, no makeup, an no extra zhuzh, Ross and Union are the apotheosis of melanin magic. 

So as these ladies celebrate another year on this earth, we celebrate their beauty and salute them for showing us how strong, beautiful, and healthy 53 looks. See below for more reminders of why these beauties have been skin and hair goals since they hit our big and small screens.

