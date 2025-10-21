HomeLifestyle

35 Photos Of Tia And Tamera Mowry's Sweet Sisterly Bond Over The Years

Stories of a rift between the sisters? Greatly exaggerated. Despite being busy with their families and careers, they're still making time for one another.
35 Photos Of Tia And Tamera Mowry's Sweet Sisterly Bond Over The Years
Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry at Essence Black Women in Hollywood held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

While people have been spinning a story over the last few years to give the impression that our favorite famous twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry (the latter known also under her married name as Housley), have completely grown apart, to that we say, pish tosh! The sisters are still going strong, their kids sharing time together, and even the sisters traveling jointly to reconnect.

Following a trip to New York City with her biological bestie in October 2025, Tamera said that their bonding time was magical. “Oh my gosh, what didn’t we do? We had to have some amazing Italian food, we went of course shopping, but most importantly, we just bonded.”

She noted that the two don’t often get to spend quality time together because of their family priorities and work.

“She’s so busy, I’m so busy, we have our own families. But it was good for our souls and I can’t wait to see her again,” she added. “We’re going to see each other for Thanksgiving. We’re going to go to Disneyland together.”

Following the release of Tia’s WeTV series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which explored her life post-divorce, the sisters dealt with rumors of an estrangement because Tamera was not seen on the show and she noted that since her split, she wished that “my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.” But Tia made it clear that folks had it all wrong.

“As siblings, it is very normal that as we get older, we take on different roles and responsibilities. Some of those roles are being married and being a mother,” she told TODAY in 2024. “Her children, they lean on her. My children lean on me and that’s what I meant by that. That we’re just not as close in proximity. We don’t live in the same town, and it’s the same thing with my brother. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.”

She added, “There’s this bond that will always be, and there’s so much love for one another and each other so, sorry y’all.”

You can’t fall out like that with someone you shared a womb with! These two have been like two peas in a pod since long before they became household names on Sister, Sister and their film work together (Of course, I’m talking Twitches!). We’re glad to know that life’s load, while disruptive, hasn’t held them back from making time for one another.

In the spirit of these good vibes they’re giving and our love for the Mowry twins, enjoy a roundup of images that showcase their sisterly bond over the years.

TOPICS: 