35 Photos Of Tia And Tamera Mowry's Sweet Sisterly Bond Over The Years

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry at Essence Black Women in Hollywood held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

While people have been spinning a story over the last few years to give the impression that our favorite famous twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry (the latter known also under her married name as Housley), have completely grown apart, to that we say, pish tosh! The sisters are still going strong, their kids sharing time together, and even the sisters traveling jointly to reconnect.

Following a trip to New York City with her biological bestie in October 2025, Tamera said that their bonding time was magical. “Oh my gosh, what didn’t we do? We had to have some amazing Italian food, we went of course shopping, but most importantly, we just bonded.”

She noted that the two don’t often get to spend quality time together because of their family priorities and work.

“She’s so busy, I’m so busy, we have our own families. But it was good for our souls and I can’t wait to see her again,” she added. “We’re going to see each other for Thanksgiving. We’re going to go to Disneyland together.”

Following the release of Tia’s WeTV series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which explored her life post-divorce, the sisters dealt with rumors of an estrangement because Tamera was not seen on the show and she noted that since her split, she wished that “my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.” But Tia made it clear that folks had it all wrong.

“As siblings, it is very normal that as we get older, we take on different roles and responsibilities. Some of those roles are being married and being a mother,” she told TODAY in 2024. “Her children, they lean on her. My children lean on me and that’s what I meant by that. That we’re just not as close in proximity. We don’t live in the same town, and it’s the same thing with my brother. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.”

She added, “There’s this bond that will always be, and there’s so much love for one another and each other so, sorry y’all.”

You can’t fall out like that with someone you shared a womb with! These two have been like two peas in a pod since long before they became household names on Sister, Sister and their film work together (Of course, I’m talking Twitches!). We’re glad to know that life’s load, while disruptive, hasn’t held them back from making time for one another.

In the spirit of these good vibes they’re giving and our love for the Mowry twins, enjoy a roundup of images that showcase their sisterly bond over the years.

01 01 1994 Actors Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the Celebrity Memorabilias Presentation to Planet Hollywood on March 30, 1994 at Planet Hollywood in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 1994 Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry during 1994 Kids Choice Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

03 03 1995 Actors Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry attend the L.A. Gear’s Street Hockey Jam Benefit for HELP Foundation on August 5, 1995 at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 1995 CULVER CITY,CA – APRIL 22: Actors Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry attend the “Evening Under the Stars” Benefit for KidsPeace on April 22, 1995 at Culver Studios in Culver City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

05 05 1996 (EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

06 06 1997 Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry during Nickelodeon’s 1997 The Big Help in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

07 07 1998 Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry at the premiere of Hurlyburly in Los Angeles, 1998 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

08 08 1999 Tia & Tamera Mowry during The 5th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

09 09 2000 Actors Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry attend the 31st Annual NAACP Image Awards on February 12, 2000 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

10 10 2001 Tia & Tamera Mowry (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

11 11 2002 American actresses (L-R) Tia and Tamera Mowry (co-stars) arriving at the special screening of “The Hot Chick.” (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

12 12 2003 Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

13 13 2004 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 8: Actresses Tamera and Tia Mowry arrive at “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Enagement” DVD Pajama Party on December 8, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

14 14 2005 Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry during Young Hollywood Says “Hope Rocks” – Concert to Benefit City of Hope – Arrivals at Key Club in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

15 15 2006 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 20: Tamera and Tia Mowry watch the Harlem Globetrotters celebrate their 80th Anniversary with their “Unstoppable” North American Tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 19, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John M. Heller/Getty Images)

16 16 2007 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry arrive to the Queen Latifah and Vibe Magazine Pre-Oscar Bash held at Republic on February 24, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

17 17 2007 Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Variety Magazine)

18 18 2009 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Actress Tia Mowry and actress Tamera Mowry arrive to TV Guide’s sexiest stars party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel, on March 24, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

19 19 2010 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 4: Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry arrive at the Third Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 4, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

20 20 2010 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 27: Actors Tamera Mowry (L) & Tia Mowry (R) arrive at the 4th annual “Creme of the Crop” post BET Awards dinner celebration at Mr Chow on June 27, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

21 21 2011 Actors Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry arrives for the 42nd NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Brian Putnam/FilmMagic)

22 22 2011 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 04: Actresses Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

23 23 2011 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: Actresses Tia Mowry (L) and Tamera Mowry enter the “Wendy Williams Show” taping at the AMV Studios on September 27, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

24 24 2012 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actresses Tamera Mowry-Housley (L) and Tia Mowry arrive at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

25 25 2012 LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actresses Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the FOX 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FOX/Getty Images for FOX)

26 26 2012 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 25: TV personalities Tamera Mowry-Houseley and Tia Mowry Hardrict attend the NBC Universal 2012 Summer TCA press tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

27 27 2013 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry arrives at the 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on February 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

28 28 2013 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 02: (L-R) Actress Tia Mowry, son Cree Hardrict, actress Tamera Mowry and son Aden Housley attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 24th annual “A Time For Heroes” at Century Park on June 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

29 29 2013 LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 11: Actresses Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry arrive at the Fox Teen Choice Awards 2013 held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

30 30 2013 HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Actresses Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the TV Guide Magazine’s Hot List Party at Emerson Theatre on November 4, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for TV Guide)

31 31 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 24: (L-R) Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the KIIS 102.7 and ALT 98.7 FM pre-Grammy party and lounge at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on January 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

32 32 2014 HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 04: Actresses Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry attend The Actor’s Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards held at the Taglyan Cultural Complex on December 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

33 33 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 21: Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry sign and discuss their new book ‘Twintuition’ at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on April 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

34 34 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)