Ten years operating a fashion business is a cause for celebration. And for this occasion Teni Adeola, also known as Tia to the industry presented a showcase that felt apt for the space she takes up in the market. To some her designs might appear to be too kitschy or playful, but it depends on what vantage point you’re viewing her work from. This presentation which was a part of the official Fall/Winter 2025 CFDA calendar was a return of sorts for Adeola. Ahead of her anniversary show, the designer was backstage amid models, photographers, and her creative team. When tasked with describing her inspirations she declared that Nigeria her home country was the source. “I’ve just found a newfound love for my culture,” she said. She also expressed that she wanted to merge the gap between her Nigerian heritage and her current self. “I wanted to merge those worlds this season,” she added.

The symbolization of Adeola’s pride in her heritage included cowrie shells on a lengthy gown and what she describes as cowshed beads and coral beads finding their way on multiple looks. Flag-inspired attire also went down the runway, one maxi dress appeared in a deep green hue with a white stripe. This option for easy dressing featured “Tia Adeola, Est. 2016.” Tia noted that she implemented graphics this season as a means of self-promotion. This is a bold move, but a wise one. A mini dress in black featured the latest cursive logo of the brand. The logic behind emblazoning the logo and the name of her eponymous brand on pieces was to push herself outside of what she has become largely associated with, her ruffle creations such as the playful ruffle cropped top that SZA has previously worn. Notably, Adeola expresses that each of the beaded creations were hand-beaded. She also shared that looks were styled by her close friend Maurice Diallo.

What were the crowd favorites? The dreamy gown which featured hundreds of cowrie shells and a glistening silver gown. A see-through ruffle top with mid-length sleeves and a white flared trousers with cut-outs also appeared to be of interest to the audience. There was also a worker’s top styled with an ultra-mini skirt which evoked a similar response from the crowd.

While some designers struggle with their identity Adeola’s has been clear since her launch. She’s adept at capturing what millennials and Gen Z are yearning for, for their “going out” attire. Whether that’s ruffled silhouettes or embellishing clothing with messaging or her own logo in a unique manner, she’s got her sights set on continuing to offer interesting garments. “My entire team for this production are really good friends of mine, and we came together, it’s been a beautiful process, and a labor of love,” she added.

