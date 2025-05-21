HomeFashion

The Style Evolution Of Mel B

Mel B has always served bold style—blending British flair and her iconic curls from the '90s to now. She's evolved, but never lost her edge.
The Style Evolution Of Mel B
By Mecca Pryor ·

Rising to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the iconic British girl group The Spice Girls, Mel B had no choice but to stand out. Each member showcased their own vibrant personality and style, setting them apart from one another. Known as Scary Spice, Mel B’s signature look was defined by her honey-blonde curls, bold use of animal prints—especially cheetah—warm, earthy tones, crop tops, and an unapologetically fierce attitude. Together, The Spice Girls rode the wave of the “girl power” movement of the 1990s and the 2000s. Combined, the group would go on to experience boundless success that was admirable.

But, as her career has evolved from her girl group days to judging “America’s Got Talent” her style became more sleek and subdued rather than loud and sensual. Throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, Mel B’s style was bold, spunky, and flirtatious. She frequently rocked crop tops and bras, highlighting her athletic figure, often paired with pants, matching skirts, or even full catsuits for high-energy performances.

Today, Mel B continues to embrace her iconic cheetah print style but with a modern twist—opting for fresh silhouettes like thigh-high boots, midi and maxi dresses, sundresses, and more. Aside from that, she’s often spotted in sleek, figure-hugging midi or mini dresses, especially on days when she’s filming “America’s Got Talent,” typically paired with bold stilettos that complete her polished, confident look.

Below, take a look at some of Mel B’s most iconic fashion moments from the past to the present, just ahead of her birthday. Her style may inspire you to add a little spice to yours. 

TOPICS: 