The Style Evolution Of Mel B

Rising to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the iconic British girl group The Spice Girls, Mel B had no choice but to stand out. Each member showcased their own vibrant personality and style, setting them apart from one another. Known as Scary Spice, Mel B’s signature look was defined by her honey-blonde curls, bold use of animal prints—especially cheetah—warm, earthy tones, crop tops, and an unapologetically fierce attitude. Together, The Spice Girls rode the wave of the “girl power” movement of the 1990s and the 2000s. Combined, the group would go on to experience boundless success that was admirable.

But, as her career has evolved from her girl group days to judging “America’s Got Talent” her style became more sleek and subdued rather than loud and sensual. Throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, Mel B’s style was bold, spunky, and flirtatious. She frequently rocked crop tops and bras, highlighting her athletic figure, often paired with pants, matching skirts, or even full catsuits for high-energy performances.

Today, Mel B continues to embrace her iconic cheetah print style but with a modern twist—opting for fresh silhouettes like thigh-high boots, midi and maxi dresses, sundresses, and more. Aside from that, she’s often spotted in sleek, figure-hugging midi or mini dresses, especially on days when she’s filming “America’s Got Talent,” typically paired with bold stilettos that complete her polished, confident look.

Below, take a look at some of Mel B’s most iconic fashion moments from the past to the present, just ahead of her birthday. Her style may inspire you to add a little spice to yours.

01 01 “America’s Got Talent” Season 20 Red Carpet In 2025 PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Mel B attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 20 Red Carpet at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 26, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

02 02 Today Show BTS in 2025 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: Mel B and Howie Mandel are seen at the “Today” show in Uptown, Manhattan on May 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

03 03 WOW Festival Manchester In 2024 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Mel B discusses her book ‘Brutally Honest’ during WOW Festival at Aviva Studios on May 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

04 04 Mel B In New York In 2024 NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 27: Mel B is seen on March 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

05 05 “America’s Got Talent” Red Carpet In 2023 Mel B at the “America’s Got Talent” Red Carpet at the Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Mel B In New York City In 2023 NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 20: Singer Mel B is seen in midtown at ABC studios on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

07 07 The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards In 2022 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Melanie Brown attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on November 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

08 08 The MEN Pride Of Manchester Awards In 2022 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Mel B attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

09 09 Mel B In London In 2019 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Mel B seen attending ITV Palooza! at Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

10 10 76th Venice International Film Festival In 2019 Melanie Brown at the 76th Venice International Film Festival 2019. Opening ceremony and premiere of the film La Veritè. Venice (Italy), August 28th, 2019 (photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

11 11 Opening Ceremony Dinner The 76th Venice Film Festival In 2019 VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Mel B attends the opening ceremony dinner during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Excelsior Hotel on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

12 12 “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Live Show Red Carpet In 2018 HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 28: Mel B attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on August 28, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

13 13 NBC Summer Press Day At Universal Studio In 2018 Singer Mel B attends the NBC Summer Press Day at Universal Studio, on May 2, 2018, in Universal City, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

14 14 Los Angeles, CA In 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 24: Mel B is seen on April 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

15 15 Hello! Magazine x Dover Street Market Anniversary Party In 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 09: Mel B seen attending Hello! Magazine x Dover Street Market – anniversary party on May 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images)

16 16 Ethnic Multicultural Media Awards In 2017 Spice Girl Mel B arrives for the BT Emmas (Ethnic Multicultural Media Awards) at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London. The awards recognise cultural and professional excellence throughout the British Media. (Photo by Peter Jordan – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

17 17 NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Judge Cut Rounds 2017 UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – APRIL 27: Singer / TV Personality Mel B attends the NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Judge Cut Rounds at NBC Universal Lot on April 27, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

18 18 MTV Video Music Awards In 2017 INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Mel B attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

19 19 NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Season 12 Live Show In 2017 HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 22: Mel B arrives at the NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Season 12 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on August 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

20 20 “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Live Show In 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 06: Melanie Brown attends the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 11 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on September 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

21 21 “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Finale Live Show In 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Mel B arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Finale Live Show at Dolby Theatre on September 13, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

22 22 “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Live Show In 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 30: Melanie Brown arrives at “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

23 23 The Brit Awards In 2010 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME. MANDATORY CREDIT PHOTO BY DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES REQUIRED) Mel B attends the Brit Awards after party held by EMI at the Supper Club on February 16, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

24 24 Mel B In 2009 UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: Photo of Melanie BROWN and Mel B and SPICE GIRLS; Melanie Brown (Mel B) performing live on stage (Photo by Brigitte Engl/Redferns)

25 25 Spike TV’s 2nd Annual “Guys Choice” Awards In 2008 LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 30: Melanie Brown arrives at Spike TV’s 2nd Annual Guys Choice Awards on May 29, 2008 at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

26 26 Press Conference Announcing New Show At Planet Hollywood Resort And Casino In 2008 LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 18: Actress Melanie Brown poses for photos following a news conference announcing the new production “Peepshow” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino November 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/WireImage)

27 27 Spice Girls World Tour: New York In 2007 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 18: *** EXCLUSIVE ACCESS *** Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls performs on stage during The Return of Spice Girls World Tour at Madison Square Gardens on February 18, 2008 in New York City, New York. (Photo by MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images)

28 28 Spice Girls World Tour New York in 2007 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 18: *** EXCLUSIVE ACCESS *** Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls performs on stage during The Return of Spice Girls World Tour at Madison Square Gardens on February 18, 2008 in New York City, New York. (Photo by MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images)

29 29 The Inspi(RED) Event – Arrivals in 2007 HOLLYWOOD – JULY 30: Singer Melanie Brown arrives at the Inspi(Red) Event held at Mood on July 30th, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

30 30 Broadway Opening Night Of “Match” In 2004 Melanie Brown during Broadway opening night of “Match” at Plymouth Theater in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by M. Von Holden/FilmMagic)

31 31 MOBO Awards In 1999 LONDON – OCTOBER 6: Spice Girl Mel G hosts the 4th annual MOBO Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 6, 1999. Mel G, also known as Scary Spice and Mel B, hosted the ceremony with Fugees rapper Wyclef Jean. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

32 32 Mel B In 1998 British singer-songwriter and member of the Spice Girls Mel B (Melanie Brown), circa 1998. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

33 33 Mel B At A Performance In 1998 (GERMANY OUT) Popgruppe, Grossbritannien- Melanie Brown bei einem Auftritt (Photo by Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

34 34 Mel B Backstage At A Julien McDonald Fashion Show In 1998 LONDON – 1998: Singer Mel B from The Spice Girls backstage after taking part in a fashion show for designer Julien McDonald at the Roundhouse in Camden. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

35 35 Mel B Departing LAX for Chicago In 1998 Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

36 36 Mel B Promoting “Spice World” In 1997 Melanie B, Scary Spice of the Spice Girls, promoting the film ” Spice World ” in USA, February 1997 .; (Photo by Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images)

37 37 Mel B’s Birthday Party In 1997 British singer Mel B of pop group Spice Girls, wearing gold crop top and trousers, arrives at her 22nd Birthday Party with her mum Andrea and boyfriend Fjolnir Thorgeirsson, London, UK, 29th May 1997. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty images)