The Style Evolution Of Janet Jackson

To some, personal style is ingrained in you. To others like Janet Jackson, the beloved R&B figure she has never been one to be afraid to express herself stylistically. Regarding fashion, throughout her career, she has embraced many looks. But, the longstanding power of her self-expression lies in how dedicated she has been to delving into experimental territory. In the 2010s, Jackson was a mainstay on red carpets. For appearances, she donned gowns and ensembles that felt elevated and also pristinely tailored. Menswear items were fused with women’s ready-to-wear which conveyed how comfortable the global artist was with enmeshing differing energies together mainly masculine and feminine energies.

In the 2000s, Janet leaned into what I’d call bombshell looks: sleek gowns and attire that was apt for red carpet moments. For performances during this stage in her life she often wore body-hugging two piece sets and catsuits.

Currently, Janet Jackson attends presentations by Thom Browne and arrives for other events in chic, structured ensembles. Regarding her personal style, she set the precedence for many women in music who followed her. Jackson went from dressing comfortably in denim and tees in the 1990s to wearing high fashion brands in the 2000s and 2020s such as Valentino, Thom Browne, and Alexander McQueen to name a few. She often wears blazers and lengthy trousers which key in on her affinity for experimenting with proportions. No matter what era she’s in, Jackson has been on trend–she’s an unsung fashion icon in my eyes.

Below take a look at some of Janet Jackson’s most riveting fashion moments from the past and present in celebration of her birthday. Her outfits might inspire you to take your style to new heights.

01 01 Christian Louboutin & GQ Dinner In 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Janet Jackson attends a dinner hosted by British GQ and fashion designer Christian Louboutin to celebrate music and style at The Twenty Two on February 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ)

02 02 Thom Browne Show In 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Janet Jackson attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

03 03 ONE Musicfest In 2023 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Janet Jackson performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ONE Musicfest)

04 04 Thom Browne 20th Anniversary Celebration In 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Janet Jackson attends Thom Browne’s 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon at the Victoria and Albert Museum on October 9, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Thom Browne Inc.)

05 05 Christian Siriano Show In 2023 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: Janet Jackson is seen arriving to the Christian Siriano NYFW Show on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

06 06 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony In 2022 Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 “Forever – Valentino” Exhibition Opening In 2022 DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 27: Janet Jackson attends the opening of “Forever – Valentino”, a major perspective exhibition that pays homage to its founder Valentino Garavani and its still-unfolding heritage of Haute Couture excellence, at M7 on October 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maison Valentino)

08 08 Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards Ceremony In 2022 DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 26: Janet Jackson attends the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar on October 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fashion Trust Arabia)

09 09 Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 Show In 2022 LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Janet Jackson attends the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College on October 11, 2022 in Greenwich, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)

10 10 Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2023 In 2022 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Janet Jackson attends the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

11 11 Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Styles Awards In 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Janet Jackson attends the Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards After Party on September 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

12 12 Essence Festival of Culture In 2022 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Janet Jackson (C) performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

13 13 The Fashion Awards In 2019 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Janet Jackson on stage during The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

14 14 Mnet Asian Music Awards In 2018 US singer Janet Jackson poses on the red carpet at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong on December 14, 2018. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

15 15 MTV EMAS In 2018 BILBAO, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson poses with the Global Icon Award in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)

16 16 OUT Magazine #OUT100 Event In 2017 NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 09: Music Icon Award honoree Janet Jackson attends OUT Magazine #OUT100 Event presented by Lexus at the the Altman Building on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine)

17 17 BET Awards In 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 2015 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

18 18 amfAR’s 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS In 2013 CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 23: Janet Jackson arrives at amfAR’s 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2013 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic,)

19 19 amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS In 2012 Janet Jackson arrives at the 2012 amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS at Hotel du Cap in Cap d’Antibes during the 65th Cannes International Film Festival. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

20 20 Lanvin Halloween Soiree In 2010 OCTOBER 29: Janet Jackson attends LANVIN Halloween Soiree at LANVIN NYC on October 29, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

21 21 “For Colored Girls” Premiere In 2010 Singer and actress Janet Jackson poses prior to the premiere of “For Colored Girls” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on October 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

22 22 AmfAR Milano Red Carpet In 2009 US singer Janet Jackson on the AmfAR Milano 2009 red carpet during the inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images)

23 23 MTV Video Music Awards In 2009 NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Janet Jackson performs a tribute to her brother Michael Jackson onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

24 24 In Concert At Madison Square Garden In 2008 Singer Janet Jackson performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Kohen/WireImage)

25 25 Billboard Music Awards In 2006 LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 04: Singer Janet Jackson performs onstage at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena December 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

26 26 The 32nd Annual American Music Awards In 2004 Janet Jackson during 32nd Annual American Music Awards – Press Room at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

27 27 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards In 1999 Singer Janet Jackson attends the 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards on August 18, 1999 at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

28 28 VH1 Fashion Awards In 1998 Janet Jackson with her award for hippest video, for ‘Got ‘Til It’s Gone’. (Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images)

29 29 Janet Jackson On The Des O’Connor Show In 1997 Janet Jackson performs on the Des O’Connor Show, London, 2nd December, 1997. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

30 30 “The Velvet Rope” Album Release Party In 1997 Janet Jackson during Album Release Party for Janet Jackson’s “The Velvet Rope” at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

31 31 Concert In Illinois In 1994 HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL – JULY 1994: Singer Janet Jackson performs at the Poplar Creek Music Theatre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois in July 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

32 32 35th Annual Grammy Awards In 1994 Janet Jackson (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

33 33 “Poetic Justice” Premiere In 1993 John Singleton and Janet Jackson (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

34 34 The 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 28: Singer Janet Jackson attends the Seventh Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards on March 28, 1992 at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

35 35 Billboard Music Awards In 1990 Singer Janet Jackson attends the First Annual Billboard Music Awards on November 26, 1990 at The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica Air Center in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

36 36 Royal Variety Performance In 1989 Royal Variety performance at the London Palladium. American singer Janet Jackson performing on stage. 20th November 1989. (Photo by Arthur Sidey/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)