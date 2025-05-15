HomeFashion

The Style Evolution Of Janet Jackson

Jackson, an unsung fashion icon has been stylish in countless eras including the 1980s, the 1990s, and the 2000s. Each era of her life called for a distinct assortment of styles.
The Style Evolution Of Janet Jackson
Getty Images
By Robyn Mowatt ·

To some, personal style is ingrained in you. To others like Janet Jackson, the beloved R&B figure she has never been one to be afraid to express herself stylistically. Regarding fashion, throughout her career, she has embraced many looks. But, the longstanding power of her self-expression lies in how dedicated she has been to delving into experimental territory. In the 2010s, Jackson was a mainstay on red carpets. For appearances, she donned gowns and ensembles that felt elevated and also pristinely tailored. Menswear items were fused with women’s ready-to-wear which conveyed how comfortable the global artist was with enmeshing differing energies together mainly masculine and feminine energies.

In the 2000s, Janet leaned into what I’d call bombshell looks: sleek gowns and attire that was apt for red carpet moments. For performances during this stage in her life she often wore body-hugging two piece sets and catsuits. 

Currently, Janet Jackson attends presentations by Thom Browne and arrives for other events in chic, structured ensembles. Regarding her personal style, she set the precedence for many women in music who followed her. Jackson went from dressing comfortably in denim and tees in the 1990s to wearing high fashion brands in the 2000s and 2020s such as Valentino, Thom Browne, and Alexander McQueen to name a few. She often wears blazers and lengthy trousers which key in on her affinity for experimenting with proportions. No matter what era she’s in, Jackson has been on trend–she’s an unsung fashion icon in my eyes. 

Below take a look at some of Janet Jackson’s most riveting fashion moments from the past and present in celebration of her birthday. Her outfits might inspire you to take your style to new heights.

TOPICS: 