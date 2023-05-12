A Song For Mama: Listen To The Perfect Mother’s Day Playlist

Mothers are the most selfless people in the entire world, so it’s only right that we celebrate them in the best way possible. With this Sunday marking Mother’s Day, we’ve compiled a list of the greatest songs ever recorded that celebrate the women that gave us life.

From the moment music became a business, songs have been written about mothers. In 1964, The Temptations released the iconic “Oh, Mother of Mine.” In the song, group members Paul Williams and Eddie Kendricks sing about the priceless advice that mothers provide, even though as young people, we don’t always listen. Throughout the 70s and 80s, records such as “Sadie,” and Junior’s “Mama Used To Say” debuted, setting a trend that would last well into the next millennium.

Article continues after video.

In 1995, Tupac Shakur dropped “Dear Mama,” from his third studio album, Me Against the World. As the lead single from the album, the song is a tribute to his mother, Afeni Shakur. In the song, Shakur details his childhood poverty and his mother’s addiction, but argued that his love and deep respect for his mother superseded her imperfections. The song became his first top ten hit, and in 2009, the song was inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

In the years that followed, we would see more Mother’s Day odes, like “A Song For Mama,” by Boyz II Men, Mos Def’s “Umi Says,” Kanye West’s “Hey Mama,” and many more. In celebration of Mother’s Day, here is the perfect playlist for your listening enjoyment.

01 Janelle Monáe – “Ghetto Woman” LISTEN HERE

02 The Temptations – “Oh, Mother of Mine” LISTEN HERE

03 Shirley Caesar – “Everyday is Like Mother’s Day” LISTEN HERE

04 The Dream – “Mama” LISTEN HERE

06 Will Smith – “Mama Knows” LISTEN HERE

07 Anthony Hamilton – “Mama Knew Love” LISTEN HERE

08 Mos Def – “Umi Says” LISTEN HERE

09 Alicia Keys – “Superwoman” LISTEN HERE

10 Kanye West – “Hey Mama” LISTEN HERE

11 Junior – “Mama Used To Say” LISTEN HERE

12 Lenny Kravitz – “Thinking of You” LISTEN HERE

13 The Spinners – “Sadie” LISTEN HERE