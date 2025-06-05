The Isley Brothers Are Returning To The 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture–Here Are Their Greatest Looks Of All Time

Before their fashion legacy was draped in sequins, silk, and floor-length coats, The Isley Brothers were shaping the sound of a generation. Formed in the 1950s, the original trio: O’Kelly, Rudolph, and Ronald Isley, brought gospel harmonies to rhythm and blues, later evolving into soul, funk, and rock trailblazers. Their genre-blending sound laid the foundation for future music icons, influencing everyone from Jimi Hendrix (who once played guitar for them) to The Notorious B.I.G. But just as impactful as their sound was their style: bold, luxurious, and unapologetically Black.

In the 1960s, their look mirrored the polished soul singer archetype: tight tailoring, high-sheen shoes, and just enough attitude to make ‘clean-cut’ feel dangerous. But it was in the 1970s that their evolution truly took flight—musically and sartorially. The group expanded to include younger family members: Ernie Isley on guitar and drums, Marvin Isley on bass, and brother-in-law Chris Jasper on keys, transforming the original trio into a powerhouse six-man band. With this new lineup, often referred to as the “3 + 3” era, The Isley Brothers embraced a sartorial freedom that paralleled their shift into funk and rock. Think glittering jumpsuits, open-chested silk shirts, platform shoes, and those now-iconic wide-brimmed hats. Their embrace of dandyism wasn’t just flair, it was a statement. They weren’t just making music. They were making an entrance. With furs that kissed the floor and tailored trousers beyond your wildest imagination, the Isleys married elegance with edge. And they simply dressed like rock stars because they were rockstars.

The 1980s brought yet another transformation. As their sound softened into quiet storm R&B and sensual slow jams, their style matured as well. They shifted into a rather sleek mix of romance and richness that was still luxurious, but more refined. Ron Isley, the lead vocalist and falsetto king, would go on to become Mr. Biggs, a persona that mixed mob boss mystique with Sunday-best grandeur. It was a character that lived in his music videos, and in his wardrobe: pinstripe suits, canes, shades, and silk scarves.

Today, silver-bearded and often still seen in a head-to-toe look, Ron Isley remains a style icon in his own right. The essence of The Isley Brothers’ fashion remains the same, theatrical, elegant, and rich with personality. Their influence echoes in the sartorial choices of modern artists like Bruno Mars, André 3000, and D’Angelo, all of whom channel a similar vintage-meets-modern energy.

This July, the legends return to the stage at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2025, reminding us that true style, like true music, never fades, it evolves. The Isley Brothers didn’t just set trends. They created a blueprint, proving decade after decade that soul is as much a sound as it is a look.

01 01 On Set of “Twist and Shout”, 1959 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

02 02 At their Record Label T-Neck, 1969 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

03 03 Feels Like the World Era, 1969 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

04 04 Their Motown Album Cover Photoshoot, 1970 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

05 05 3+3 Era, 1973 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

06 06 Live It Up Album Photoshoot, 1974 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

07 07 Showdown Album Release, 1978 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

08 08 Mill Run Theatre Performance in Illinois, 1981 Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

09 09 Macy’s Lenox Square 67th Annual Great Tree Lighting, 2014 (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

10 10 BET Soul Train Awards, 2022 Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for BET Network

11 11 The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium, 2022 Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images

12 12 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in LA, 2023 Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.