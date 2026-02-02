The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The biggest night in music has arrived. As stars from around the world arrive at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards set the stage for breakthrough newcomers, legendary performers, and unforgettable fashion moments.

This year, our favorite stars dug deep into the archives and teamed up with legendary designers to create custom looks worthy of the moment. From billowing trains and dramatic high-low skirts to meticulously adorned garments, the Grammys once again proved to be a night to show up and show out.

For starters, Tyla took home the second Grammy of her career in a Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2013 look. Specifically, an asymmetrical feather-trimmed gown with a gem-embellished mesh bodice, finished with three diamond tennis chokers styled by Ronnie Hart.

Shaboozey took home the first Grammy of his career, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his track “Amen” with Jelly Roll. For the occasion, he and stylist Anastasia Walker teamed up with Ralph Lauren to create reimagined classic formalwear. He paired a traditional tuxedo jacket with silk lapels over a vest and string tie, finished with blue jeans and a Western-style belt.

With her breakout record “Man I Need,” Best New Artist nominee Olivia Dean arrived on the carpet in custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy. The drop-waist design featured a sequined, embellished bodice that gradually transitioned into delicate feathers, finished with a billowing white circle skirt that swept the ground as she moved down the carpet.

Hailing from the UK, pop star PinkPantheress made her Grammy red carpet debut in a Vivienne Westwood gown from the brand’s 2012 red carpet capsule. Leaning into her signature grunge British aesthetic, the singer wore a design that echoed a distressed Union Jack, uniquely draped across her body.

To round out our final favorites, we included a trio of standout looks. FLO stepped out in custom Luar, each member wearing a distinct take on the same blue-and-black floral–adorned fabric, paired with flowing royal blue mesh skirts. Ari Lennox followed in a striking black-and-silver sculptural gown by Vladrin Sahiti. And finally, Ayra Starr stunned in a sheer, body-hugging custom purple dress by Nicola Bacchilega, elevated by a diamond-encrusted sculptural choker, styled by Elly Karamoh.

Below, take a look at the best looks at the 68th Grammy Awards red carpet.

01 01 Tyla LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

02 02 Shaboozey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

03 03 Olivia Dean Olivia Dean at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

04 04 Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

05 05 PinkPantheress PinkPantheress at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

06 06 FLO British musicians Stella Quaresma, Renee Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo arrive for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

07 07 Ari Lennox LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ari Lennox attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

08 08 Ayra Starr LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ayra Starr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

09 09 Queen Latifah LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

10 10 Skepta Skepta at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

11 11 Clipse and Pharrell Los Ángeles, CA February 1, 2026 Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams arrives on the carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

12 12 Jon Batiste Jon Batiste at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

13 13 John Legend John Legend at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

14 14 Doechii Los Ángeles, CA February 1, 2026 Doechii arrives on the carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)