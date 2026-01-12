The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Award season has officially arrived. And as the first major ceremony of the season, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards naturally set the tone with some of the most show-stopping fashion moments of the year.

This year, our favorite stars dazzled in figure-hugging silhouettes, bold hues, and impeccably intricate tailoring. The evening featured a stunning mix of satin gowns, sharp suits, and luxurious velvet designs, proving once again that glamour reigns supreme at the Golden Globes.

The first look that truly made us stop and stare was worn by Ayo Edebiri, also one of our ESSENCE Style Stars of 2025. She and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, selected a standout design from Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show, which recently debuted in New York City. The off-the-shoulder gown featured elegant brooch detailing at the shoulders and a rich velvet panel cascading down the center of the dress.

Wunmi Mosaku used the momentous occasion to share joyful news, announcing that she is expecting her second child. She stepped out in a radiant bright-yellow chiffon gown by Matthew Resiman, styled by Shameelah Hicks. The flowing silhouette was paired with a structured underlayer that beautifully highlighted her growing baby bump.

Actress Tessa Thompson made her Golden Globes debut in a striking green tiled Balenciaga gown, with each piece catching the light beautifully. The look featured a strapless, boned corset that flowed seamlessly into a floor-sweeping silhouette.

The men arrived just as sharply dressed. Damson Idris looked effortlessly dapper in a double-breasted Prada suit paired with a classic black bow tie. Meanwhile, Colman Domingo made a bold statement in Valentino, featuring geometric-shaped silver embellishments cascading up his suit jacket.

Sheryl Lee Ralph graced the red carpet in a brown sweetheart-neckline gown adorned with gold detailing down the center, designed by Harbison Studio.

Teyana Taylor, who won Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another, delivered yet another standout moment on the Golden Globes red carpet. She wore a custom Schiaparelli design featuring a figure-hugging, satin-draped silhouette with a flowing train, finished with a chic necktie and a dazzling silver, diamond-encrusted bow at the waist.

Chase Infiniti, our Rookie of the Year, continues to impress throughout award season. She stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown featuring a mirrored bustier, a structured, embellished skirt layered beneath cascading black velvet.

Below take a look at the best looks at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

01 01 Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

02 02 Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

03 03 Tessa Thompson BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tessa Thompson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

04 04 Chase Infiniti US actress Chase Infiniti attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

05 05 Damson Idris Damson Idris at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

06 06 Sheryl Lee Ralph Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Sheryl Lee Ralph on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

07 07 Colman Domingo Colman Domingo at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

08 08 Zoë Kravitz BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Zoë Kravitz attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

09 09 Michael B. Jordan BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

10 10 Natasha Rothwell Natasha Rothwell at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

11 11 Liza Koshy US youtuber Liza Koshy attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

12 12 Sabrina Elba Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

13 13 Lori Harvey Lori Harvey at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

14 14 Queen Latifah BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Queen Latifah attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)