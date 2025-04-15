The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 WNBA Draft

Getty Images

The 2025 WNBA Draft has officially wrapped. Hosted at The Shed in New York City, the occasion was marked by expressive style moments. The rise of tunnel fashion within the W has allowed the athletes to take a chance on themselves–and last night was yet another example of this notion. Since experimentation runs rampant ahead of games currently, it was no surprise that many of the women who were being ushered into a new era of their lives chose to go bold.

Take, for instance, former USC Trojan Okikiola Iriafen, and now a Washington Mystics player. She donned an exquisite golden number by Nigerian designer Nneka Alexandra. Iriafen pulled from her Nigerian heritage for this ensemble. On a separate note, Aneesah Morrow, who is now a player for the Connecticut Sun, arrived in a custom all-black leather look by Coach. Aziaha James of the Dallas Wings opted for a punk-inspired outfit: it consisted of an oversized jacket worn with a billowing skirt.

After leading the UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers, the No.1 draft pick, arrived in a custom Coach suit emblazoned with tiny gemstones throughout. Her ensemble was styled by Brittany Hampton.

Take a look below at the top looks at the WNBA 2025 Draft. Each of these ladies gave a twist on tunnel fashion in a manner that felt notable.



01 01 Kiki Iriafen NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Kiki Iriafen arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

02 02 2025 WNBA Draft Red Carpet NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Aneesah Morrow arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

03 03 Dominique Malonga NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Dominique Malonga arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

04 04 Aziaha James NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Aziaha James arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

05 05 Saniya Rivers NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Saniya Rivers arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

06 06 Sania Feagin NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Sania Feagin arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

07 07 Shyanna Sellers NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Shyanne Sellers arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

08 08 Madison Scott NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Madison Scott arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

09 09 Dearica Hamby and Amaya Hamby NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: (R-L) Dearica Hamby and Amaya Hamby arrive prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

10 10 Paige Bueckers NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Paige Bueckers arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

11 11 Ari Chambers NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Ari Chambers arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

12 12 Shema Love NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Shema Love arrives prior to during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

13 13 Chiney Ogwumike NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Chiney Ogwumike arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

14 14 Kk Arnold NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Kk Arnold arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

15 15 Allisha Gray NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Allisha Gray arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.