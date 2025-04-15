HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 WNBA Draft

Okikiola Iriafen and Aneesah Morrow arrived to the draft in pieces that felt reflective of who they are. Each style moment felt larger-than-life and fitting for one of the league's biggest nights.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

The 2025 WNBA Draft has officially wrapped. Hosted at The Shed in New York City, the occasion was marked by expressive style moments. The rise of tunnel fashion within the W has allowed the athletes to take a chance on themselves–and last night was yet another example of this notion. Since experimentation runs rampant ahead of games currently, it was no surprise that many of the women who were being ushered into a new era of their lives chose to go bold.

Take, for instance, former USC Trojan Okikiola Iriafen, and now a Washington Mystics player. She donned an exquisite golden number by Nigerian designer Nneka Alexandra. Iriafen pulled from her Nigerian heritage for this ensemble. On a separate note, Aneesah Morrow, who is now a player for the Connecticut Sun, arrived in a custom all-black leather look by Coach. Aziaha James of the Dallas Wings opted for a punk-inspired outfit: it consisted of an oversized jacket worn with a billowing skirt. 

After leading the UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers, the No.1 draft pick, arrived in a custom Coach suit emblazoned with tiny gemstones throughout. Her ensemble was styled by Brittany Hampton.

Take a look below at the top looks at the WNBA 2025 Draft. Each of these ladies gave a twist on tunnel fashion in a manner that felt notable.

