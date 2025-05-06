Super Fine Couples: The Best Of Black Love At The 2025 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This year’s Met Gala was very Black, and we’re entirely here for it. The theme of this year’s Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was meant to celebrate Black dandyism and the history of intentionally tailored clothing within our community. The theme was additionally shaped by a Black woman scholar, Monica Miller, from her book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, and the Met Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which opens on May 10, 2025. And let us tell you, some of our favorite celebrity couples devoured the theme.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

For instance, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade looked stunning in matching color palette outfits. While couples like Ciara and Russell Wilson, Colin Kaepernick and partner Nessa Diab, brought the elegant looks, it was date night for Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, as today is their anniversary! Biles shared with Teyanna Taylor, who served as one of the red carpet interviewers for Vogue, that she was excited for the evening and to be with her husband, because they usually don’t get to do events like this due to long distance and their hectic schedules.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

We also got a rare glimpse of Stevie Wonder, his wife, and his son, who looked dapper on the blue carpet. Of course, we had to save the best for last: the newcomers to the Met Gala, Ryan and Zinzi Coogler, Jalen Hurts and his new wife, Bry Burrows, who looked stunning in coordinating looks. Scroll below to see the best moments of Black Love.

01 01 Russell Wilson And Ciara NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Russel Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

02 02 Jonathan Owens And Simone Biles NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

03 03 Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

04 04 Ryan And Zinzi Coogler NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

05 05 Tonya Lewis Lee And Spike Lee NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

06 06 Nessa Diab And Colin Kaepernick NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

07 07 Stevie Wonder And Tomeeka Robyn Bracy NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Stevie Wonder (C) attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

08 08 Usher And Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

09 09 Bobby Digi Olisa And Laurie A. Cumbo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Laurie A. Cumbo and Bobby Digi Olisa attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

10 10 Jalen Hurts And Bry Burrows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

11 11 A$AP Rocky And Rihanna NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

12 12 Kerry Washington And Nnamdi Asomugha NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

13 13 Pharrell Williams And Helen Lasichanh NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Pharrell Williams, Met Gala Co-Chair, and Helen Lasichanh attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

14 14 Debbie Allen And Norm Nixon NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

15 15 Joseph J. Adams And Adrienne E. Adams NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Joseph J. Adams and Adrienne E. Adams attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

16 16 Patrice Motsepe And Precious Moloi-Motsepe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Patrice Motsepe and Precious Moloi-Motsepe attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

17 17 Monica L. Miller And Carl Wennerlind NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Carl Wennerlind and Monica L. Miller attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

18 18 Al Sharpton And Aisha McShaw NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) Al Sharpton and Aisha McShaw attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)