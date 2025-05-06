HomeLifestyle

Super Fine Couples: The Best Of Black Love At The 2025 Met Gala

All dressed up in love! Some of our favorite celebrities looked dapper during the biggest night in fashion.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
By Dominique Fluker ·

This year’s Met Gala was very Black, and we’re entirely here for it. The theme of this year’s Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was meant to celebrate Black dandyism and the history of intentionally tailored clothing within our community. The theme was additionally shaped by a Black woman scholar, Monica Miller, from her book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, and the Met Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which opens on May 10, 2025. And let us tell you, some of our favorite celebrity couples devoured the theme.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

For instance, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade looked stunning in matching color palette outfits. While couples like Ciara and Russell Wilson, Colin Kaepernick and partner Nessa Diab, brought the elegant looks, it was date night for Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, as today is their anniversary! Biles shared with Teyanna Taylor, who served as one of the red carpet interviewers for Vogue, that she was excited for the evening and to be with her husband, because they usually don’t get to do events like this due to long distance and their hectic schedules.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

We also got a rare glimpse of Stevie Wonder, his wife, and his son, who looked dapper on the blue carpet. Of course, we had to save the best for last: the newcomers to the Met Gala, Ryan and Zinzi Coogler, Jalen Hurts and his new wife, Bry Burrows, who looked stunning in coordinating looks. Scroll below to see the best moments of Black Love.

