The Best Looks At The 2025 NBA Draft

Getty Images

The NBA 2025 Draft took place yesterday at the Barclays Center. The convergence of fashion and sports has been exciting to witness in recent years. This year alone, players in the league, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league’s champions, regularly serves up memorable style moments. Who can forget the sleek looks that Tyrese Haliburton graced the NBA with this season? Yesterday marked a new era for Gen Z fashion enthusiasts. Style-wise, these younger players showed up in pieces that evoked confidence in the best way.

Take, for instance, Dylan Harper, who arrived in an expertly tailored Versace suit in black. Harper, who is the son of NBA legend Ron Harper, will head to the San Antonio Spurs. For his draft look, he accessorized with a black button-up and a matching tie. His moment also felt a bit effortless.

A maroon suit worn during the summer might come across as off-putting, but Carter Bryant pulled this pairing off with ease (Bryant will reportedly head to the San Antonio Spurs). The low neck blazer with golden buttons was also worn with a chain necklace with assorted crosses, while a pin on the upper crust of his jacket took center stage. Matching trousers and loafers emblazoned with hundreds of silver gemstones were an integral piece of this look too.

Another defining look? French player Joan Beringer, previously of the ABA League, arrived in a deep pink blazer with a white button-up. This hue, which edges into pastel territory, was a solid pairing with the black trousers he also wore. Beringer is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Next up, No. 6 draft pick Tre Johnson showed up in shants and a blazer, both in black. The two pieces matched were interesting when worn together; it felt even a bit risky, however, all compelling fashion risks come across as experimental at times. To me, Johnson, whom the Washington Wizards drafted, killed this look.

Former Georgia Bulldog Asa Newell added some color to the red carpet affair. He arrived wearing a purple suit by Brian Alexander Bespoke. Newell, who will head to the Atlanta Hawks, paired his suit with white sneakers, an array of pearl accessories including earrings and a necklace. A flashy Rolex watch topped off his colorful ensemble.

Below, take a look at the most interesting looks that captured us at the NBA 2025 Draft.



01 01 Joan Beringer Sarah Stier/Getty Images

02 02 Collin Murray-Boyles Sarah Stier/Getty Images

03 03 Carter Bryant Sarah Stier/Getty Images

04 04 Asa Newell Sarah Stier/Getty Images

05 05 Cooper Flagg Sarah Stier/Getty Images

06 06 Cedric Coward Sarah Stier/Getty Images

07 07 Dylan Harper Sarah Stier/Getty Images

08 08 Ace Bailey Sarah Stier/Getty Images

09 09 Noa Essengue Sarah Stier/Getty Images