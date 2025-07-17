The Best Looks At The 2025 ESPY Awards

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Sports stars hit the red carpet at the 2025 ESPY Awards in ensembles fitting for the occasion. Hosted at the Dolby Theatre, this year’s ceremony kicked off earlier this evening. First up, one look that I’d be remiss to mention includes Simone Biles who arrived in an exquisite custom Athleta gown by Zac Posen. Styled by Jessica Paster, the look also included heels by Aquazarra and jewelry by Effy. Her date, her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens stunned next to Biles in a look by Banana Republic: a well-tailored white blazer paired with black trousers and a low-cut black top.

Reigning NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled up in a slick suit by Ferragamo. The grey pin-striped look was a head-turner. Rather than wearing a slouchy tee underneath his blazer, Shai donned a white button-up and a black tie, an ideal pairing for such an affair. Next up, Ciara and Russell Wilson delivered per usual. Ciara arrived in a golden gown with gemstone appliques throughout. Wilson opted for a navy tuxedo blazer and a black button-up with matching trousers. In its entirety, his outfit came across as dapper.

Professional tennis star Sloane Stephens, who walked away with a win tonight for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, attended the event in a white dress. The design Stephens wore features an array of buttons down her leg and also towards the top.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles showed up in an eccentric nude number by designer Cong Tri. Straight from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the compelling dress featured rows and rows of stitching throughout. A U-shaped detail was what made this piece a departure for Chiles, but it worked.

Ahead, take a look at the best red carpet looks from the 2025 ESPY Awards.

01 01 Simone Biles At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Simone Biles attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

02 02 Russell Wilson And Ciara At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

03 03 Zuri Hall At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Zuri Hall attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

04 04 Flau’jae Johnson At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Flau’jae Johnson attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

05 05 Jordan Chiles At The 2025 ESPY Awards Jordan Chiles at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander At The 2025 ESPY Awards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 Rae Burrell At The 2025 ESPY Awards Rae Burrell at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Arielle Chambers At The 2025 ESPY Awards Arielle Chambers at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 Druski At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Druski attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

10 10 Chiney Ogwumike At The 2025 ESPY Awards Chiney Ogwumike at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

11 11 Gabby Thomas At The 2025 ESPY Awards Gabby Thomas at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/ via Getty Images)

12 12 Sydney McLaughlin At The 2025 ESPY Awards Sydney McLaughlin at the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

13 13 Andraya Carter At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Andraya Carter attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

14 14 Ashleigh Johnson At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Ashleigh Johnson attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

15 15 Malika Andrews At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Malika Andrews attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

16 16 Tobe Nwigwe And Fat Nwigwe At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: (L-R) Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

17 17 Sloane Stephens At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Sloane Stephens attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

18 18 Naomi Girma At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Naomi Girma attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

19 19 Anthony Ramos At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Anthony Ramos attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

20 20 Kiki Iriafen At The 2025 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Kiki Iriafen attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)