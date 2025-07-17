HomeFashion

The Best Looks At The 2025 ESPY Awards

Sports stars and icons alike arrived for the special evening at the Dolby Theatre in designs by Zac Posen, Ferragamo, and more.
The Best Looks At The 2025 ESPY Awards
Getty Images
By Robyn Mowatt ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Sports stars hit the red carpet at the 2025 ESPY Awards in ensembles fitting for the occasion. Hosted at the Dolby Theatre, this year’s ceremony kicked off earlier this evening. First up, one look that I’d be remiss to mention includes Simone Biles who arrived in an exquisite custom Athleta gown by Zac Posen. Styled by Jessica Paster, the look also included heels by Aquazarra and jewelry by Effy. Her date, her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens stunned next to Biles in a look by Banana Republic: a well-tailored white blazer paired with black trousers and a low-cut black top.

Reigning NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled up in a slick suit by Ferragamo. The grey pin-striped look was a head-turner. Rather than wearing a slouchy tee underneath his blazer, Shai donned a white button-up and a black tie, an ideal pairing for such an affair. Next up, Ciara and Russell Wilson delivered per usual. Ciara arrived in a golden gown with gemstone appliques throughout. Wilson opted for a navy tuxedo blazer and a black button-up with matching trousers. In its entirety, his outfit came across as dapper.

Professional tennis star Sloane Stephens, who walked away with a win tonight for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, attended the event in a white dress. The design Stephens wore features an array of buttons down her leg and also towards the top.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles showed up in an eccentric nude number by designer Cong Tri. Straight from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the compelling dress featured rows and rows of stitching throughout. A U-shaped detail was what made this piece a departure for Chiles, but it worked.

Ahead, take a look at the best red carpet looks from the 2025 ESPY Awards.

TOPICS: 