The Best Fashion Looks At The 2025 Governors Awards

At this year’s 16th Governors Awards, Black women proved once again that style and grace go hand-in-hand for us. The night was a masterclass of fearless color, and couture storytelling. In other words, the fashion was big, the energy was vibrant, and the glamour was undeniable.

For starters, Queen Latifah wore a floor-length red Lanvin gown. Meanwhile, we all know Cynthia Erivo always channels elegance. But this time it was especially thanks to a Sarah Burton-designed, over-the-shoulder green gown capped with a floral detail. Teyana Taylor showed up in a strapless Miss Sohee snake-pattern dress that was pure sculptural art on the move.

Nia DaCosta made a strong case for the white suit: tailored, powerful, clean. Then, Tessa Thompson proved that a flowing strapless red Valentino gown can stop the crowd and make us immediately want to add more reds to our closets.

And on the note of poppin’ colors, Effie Brown glowed in neon, Jayme Lawson stunned in strapless orange with a fringed skirt and pearls. For a mix of prints, Octavia Spencer embraced a soft floral dress with a bright smile, and Regina Hall felt a fitted sequin top with a satin skirt and a mid-thigh slit would be sleek and sexy. She was right. As for our girl Andra Day? She posed in a striking Marmar Halim design that balanced structure and elegance.

Let’s not forget about the handsome men who understood the assignment, too. Creed actor Michael B. Jordan kept things classic and untouchable in a sharp black tuxedo. Dwayne Johnson took a refreshing twist on formalwear, stepping out in an all-blue suit that added personality without overpowering the moment. And Damson Idris—ever the man of mystery—showed up in a rich brown suit. This was the perfect nod to Pantone’s color of the year. Leave it to Damson to make a neutral shade look impossibly cool.

Below are our favorite fashion looks from the 2025 Governors Awards.

