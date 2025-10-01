HomeLifestyle

Home Style: Taraji P. Henson Gave Her House A Soulful Makeover With Help From This Design Duo

Robin and Regina Reaves of R&R Interior Design 365 give us an exclusive look inside the star’s redesigned California home and share how they brought her vision to life.
R&R Interior Design 365
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Although Robin and Regina Reaves have been traveling all over the country for the last few years, taking on big home design projects, they still couldn’t believe it when they received a call saying their services were requested to redesign the abode of an Academy Award-nominated actress: Taraji P. Henson. They literally couldn’t believe it.

“A friend of one of her employees was already following us, and we didn’t know,” Robin recalls of getting an unexpected phone call from Henson’s team in 2024. “She’s like, ‘We’re looking to get her house done. Do you guys think that you could travel immediately?’ And we’re like, yeah. But in the back of my mind, I’m like, this is not real. This stuff doesn’t happen in real life. This has to be a prank phone call.”

By the time he passed the phone to Regina, she was even more suspicious that they were being “Catfished.” Skepticism was high. “I wasn’t sold, let’s put it like that,” she admits. “I wasn’t sold until we got off the plane in California, and I called the person and was like, ‘Hey, we’re on the way.'”

But it was legit, and the couple is still pinching themselves. “It was definitely a very surreal moment,” she says. “We have been big supporters of T for such a long time. So it was just a very out-of-the-blue call for us, but exciting at the same time.”

For more than a year, they flew back and forth from Charlotte, where their R&R Interior Design 365 company is based, to California for consultations, meetings with vendors, strategizing, and getting Henson’s approval on plans. They first started working on the home, starting from the outside in, back in November, with the outdoor project. Then, they went indoors in May and completed everything else by August. The result is about 10 rooms inside the A-lister’s California home being redesigned, bringing her hopes for the abode to fruition.

“One of the biggest things that she would mention to us is that she wanted the home to feel very comfortable. She wanted it to be a great representation of her personality, which is very playful, and she definitely wanted it to be ultra feminine,” Regina says. “She wanted people to know, this is my home, this is my place of comfort. She wanted people to know that a woman lived there—a confident woman.”

Home Style: Taraji P. Henson Gave Her House A Soulful Makeover With Help From This Design Duo
Brandon Grate

It was a match made in heaven, as the star client and the design pair were on the same page regarding the use of color, eclectic wallpapers, various patterns, and textures throughout the home. Because of that, every room has a distinct personality, but all areas work together cohesively. This approach to designing a residence is becoming increasingly popular, according to the Reaves.

“I have a real estate background and I practice real estate to this very day. What I’m seeing with buyers is that they want homes that have the colors that represent them, because it’s moods that you go through,” Robin notes. “So when the home actually speaks to your mood, we have clients that have testified to this; it actually changes your mood. It becomes a true sanctuary based on how your home is laid out and designed. This was especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. And if you have a strenuous job or stressful job, or a job that you travel quite often, your home can become your meditation.”

A career in Hollywood can certainly come with its fair share of strain. So Henson’s new sprawling space, filled with rooms that are treated like colorful vignettes, has truly become a haven. A dwelling that celebrates her brilliance, from a mural of her magazine covers, a wall filled with her awards, to nods to her entrepreneurial pursuits throughout.

Home Style: Taraji P. Henson Gave Her House A Soulful Makeover With Help From This Design Duo
Fadeawayz Productions

“I finally have a home now,” Henson tells ESSENCE. “So I’m never going to go out. It’s beautiful! I don’t know what to do with myself. It’s sexy!”

It is indeed an enchanting residence. You too can bring character to your dwelling, whether you’re in an expansive house or living in an apartment, have a big budget or you’re sticking to a smaller allocation.

“The easiest way to bring a vibe or bring personality to your home is paint,” Robin says. “It’s inexpensive, but man, when done right, it can literally change and elevate your space tremendously.”

“And honestly, even now, they make some really impressive tools and stick wallpapers as well. I wouldn’t shy away from wallpaper if you’re in a renter-friendly space, because that can ultimately set a whole different vibe,” Regina adds. “And from an accessory standpoint, sourcing vintage accessories, it’s always been a thing for us. It’s become a trend at this point, and I love that it is a trend. Hopefully it stays. Your accessories don’t have to be sparkling, brand-new from the newest home decor store. They can be the green glasses that everybody’s grandma had back in the day.”

If you try these tricks, you too can end up in a home that embodies the design style of Soulfulism. It’s one coined by the couple and classified as “a bold, expressive style that celebrates the richness of Black heritage through layered textures, vibrant colors, ancestral symbolism, and eclectic decor. It merges storytelling and cultural pride with an unapologetically abundant aesthetic.”

You can certainly see that throughout Henson’s updated home. Flip through for an exclusive look at her vibrant digs, and get insight into how the Reaves would describe each space in this digital Home Style exclusive.  

