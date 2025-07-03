HomeFashion

SWV Is Performing At The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture—Here Are Their Greatest Fashion Moments

Over the years, SWV has mastered the art of blending streetwear with feminine flair. Ahead, a look at their most iconic style moments.
Getty Images
By Mecca Pryor ·

SWV, short for Sisters With Voices, emerged in the early ’90s as one of the most successful female R&B groups of their era. From the beginning of their musical careers, they’ve blended powerhouse vocals, streetwise charm, and timeless harmonies into a signature sound that continues to resonate. SWV includes Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. The trio broke out with their 1992 debut album, “It’s About Time,” which featured hits like “Weak,” “Right Here,” and “I’m So into You.” Notably, “Weak” found its way to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks the summer after its debut.

While they came of age during the golden era of ’90s R&B, SWV stood unique with their rich, gospel-rooted vocals and their authentic New York style. The group’s style was an accurate reflection of the time, relaxed yet edgy, feminine but never stuffy. One unforgettable fashion moment occurred during their It’s About Timepromo era. During this style era, the trio sported matching oversized denim overalls layered over crop tops, paired with chunky boots and gold hoops that exuded both attitude and unity. Their aesthetic back then was grounded in streetwear but elevated with bold accessories and unapologetic confidence, making them fashion icons in their own right.

Whether you’re revisiting their music or channeling their look, SWV’s influence on both R&B and ’90s fashion remains undeniable. This year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture is slated to feature a performance by SWV.

Scroll down to explore snapshots of SWV’s most iconic looks through the years, get inspired by their signature style, and add a touch of their effortless cool to your wardrobe. 

