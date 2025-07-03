SWV Is Performing At The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture—Here Are Their Greatest Fashion Moments

Getty Images

SWV, short for Sisters With Voices, emerged in the early ’90s as one of the most successful female R&B groups of their era. From the beginning of their musical careers, they’ve blended powerhouse vocals, streetwise charm, and timeless harmonies into a signature sound that continues to resonate. SWV includes Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. The trio broke out with their 1992 debut album, “It’s About Time,” which featured hits like “Weak,” “Right Here,” and “I’m So into You.” Notably, “Weak” found its way to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks the summer after its debut.

While they came of age during the golden era of ’90s R&B, SWV stood unique with their rich, gospel-rooted vocals and their authentic New York style. The group’s style was an accurate reflection of the time, relaxed yet edgy, feminine but never stuffy. One unforgettable fashion moment occurred during their “It’s About Time” promo era. During this style era, the trio sported matching oversized denim overalls layered over crop tops, paired with chunky boots and gold hoops that exuded both attitude and unity. Their aesthetic back then was grounded in streetwear but elevated with bold accessories and unapologetic confidence, making them fashion icons in their own right.

Whether you’re revisiting their music or channeling their look, SWV’s influence on both R&B and ’90s fashion remains undeniable. This year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture is slated to feature a performance by SWV.

Scroll down to explore snapshots of SWV’s most iconic looks through the years, get inspired by their signature style, and add a touch of their effortless cool to your wardrobe.

01 01 At Scotiabank Arena In 2024 TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Taj George, Coko, and LeLee Lyons of SWV perform at Scotiabank Arena on August 04, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

02 02 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture In 2024 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: (L-R) LeLee Lyons, Coko and Taj George from SWV seen backstage during Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

03 03 Black Music Honors In 2023 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 19: (EDITORS NOTE:A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Tamara “Taj” Johnson George, and Cheryl “Coko” Gamble of SWV attend the 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

04 04 Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom In 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Musicians Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble and Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George of SWV perform onstage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom at The Greek Theatre on June 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

05 05 Soul Train Awards In 2017 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Leanne ‘Lelee’ Lyons, Cheryl ‘Coko’ Gamble, and Tamara ‘Taj’ Johnson of SWV perform onstage at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for BET)

06 06 Soul Train Music Awards In 2017 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Singers Leanne ‘Lelee’ Lyons, Cheryl ‘Coko’ Clemmons and Tamara ‘Taj’ Johnson-George of SWV attend the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

07 07 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens In 2016 NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: (L-R) Singers Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, and Tamara “Taj” George of Sisters With Voices attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for VH1)

08 08 BET Celebration of Gospel Show In 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Singing group SWV (Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Coko and Tamara Johnson-George) perform onstage during BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 at Orpheum Theatre on March 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET)

09 09 BET’s Black Girls Rock In 2012 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 13: SWV perform onstage at BET’s Black Girls Rock 2012 at Paradise Theater on October 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

10 10 Soul Train Awards In 2012 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 08: Music group SWV attends the 2012 Soul Train Music Awards at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on November 8, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)

11 11 Sister2Sister 22nd Annual Anniversary Party In 2010 SWV attends the Sister2Sister 22nd Annual Anniversary party at Justin’s on November 9, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

12 12 Children’s Choice Awards In 1994 NEW YORK, NEW YORK–APRIL 24: The band SWV (Lelee Lyons; Coco Clemons; Tamara Johnson) attends the Second Annual Children’s Choice Awards at City Center on April 24, 1994 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

13 13 SWV Live In Concert In 1996 Singers Lelee (Leanne Lyons), Taj (Tamara Johnson) and Coko (Cheryl Gamble) of SWV poses for photos backstage after their performance at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois in September 1996. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

14 14 At WGCI-FM Radio In 1996 CHICAGO – APRIL 1996: Singers Lelee, Coko and Taj from SWV poses for photos at WGCI-FM radio in Chicago, Illinois in April 1996. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

15 15 Live In Concert In 1996 Singers Taj (Tamara Johnson), Lelee (Leanne Lyons) and Coko (Cheryl Gamble) of SWV performs at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois in September 1996. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)