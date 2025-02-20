HomeLifestyle

9 Sweet Photos Of Rihanna And A$AP Rocky On Date Night

You can always count on the two entertainers to look fashionable and in love in public. Here are some of our favorite photos of them.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
By Dominique Fluker

It’s Rihanna’s birthday today, and we’re pretty sure she’s celebrating with the love of her life, A$AP Rocky. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are so adorable wherever they are. They could be serving looks at the MET Gala, dazzling onlookers and fans on the red carpet, or enjoying each other’s company at private events and award shows; the two seem to be in their world often, and we love to see it—the parents of two young sons, RZA Athelston, and Riot Rose Mayers, are always out and about on date nights, on both coasts (Los Angeles and New York). 

Like us, the paparazzi can’t get enough of them on their way to and from date night, as they are constantly snapping photos of them coming from popular hotspot restaurants Carbone or Giorgio Baldi. The pair loves to enjoy a fabulous cocktail and meal together, as quality time seems integral to the growth of their partnership.

Check out some of our favorite date night photos, below!

