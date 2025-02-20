9 Sweet Photos Of Rihanna And A$AP Rocky On Date Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

It’s Rihanna’s birthday today, and we’re pretty sure she’s celebrating with the love of her life, A$AP Rocky. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are so adorable wherever they are. They could be serving looks at the MET Gala, dazzling onlookers and fans on the red carpet, or enjoying each other’s company at private events and award shows; the two seem to be in their world often, and we love to see it—the parents of two young sons, RZA Athelston, and Riot Rose Mayers, are always out and about on date nights, on both coasts (Los Angeles and New York).

Like us, the paparazzi can’t get enough of them on their way to and from date night, as they are constantly snapping photos of them coming from popular hotspot restaurants Carbone or Giorgio Baldi. The pair loves to enjoy a fabulous cocktail and meal together, as quality time seems integral to the growth of their partnership.

Check out some of our favorite date night photos, below!

01 01 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looking fly NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen at Carbone to celebrate ASAP Rocky’s birthday on October 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

02 02 The couple all dressed up in love! NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen out on Mother’s Day taking a New York City Yellow Cab to a date night in Tribeca on May 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

03 03 The couple matching with beautiful coats NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seen out for dinner in SoHo on January 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

04 04 Looking fabulous heading out for date night NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna seen out celebrating ASAP Rocky’s Birthday on October 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

05 05 On the way to a beautiful afternoon date NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Rihanna (L) and A$AP Rocky are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

06 06 Rihanna looking goregous in white NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 04: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

07 07 A casual date with a baby bump apperance! LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 15: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

08 08 On the way to their dates rocking fur! NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)