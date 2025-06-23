HomeLifestyle

A Love That Shines: 9 Sweet Moments Of Sterling K. Brown And Ryan Michelle Bathe

To celebrate the superstar couple's 18th wedding anniversary, we've gathered adorable images of them. See them below!
(From L) US actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife actress Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Shine bright like Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe!

Brown and fellow actor, Bathe, are one of Hollywood’s power couples and often stun on the red-carpet together.

Not only are they extremely talented, they are both devoted to their marriage and nurturing their long lasting relationship. This month, they are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary, which proves as a testament to their commitment to one another. 

The pair met as college freshmen at Stanford University and began dating, with an on-again, off-again romance before solidifying their relationship in 2004 and later eloping in March 2006, followed by a larger ceremony in June 2007. The two later had two sons, Andrew and Amaré. Given they are considered relationship experts due to their successful marriage, they were inspired to start their podcast, “We Don’t Always Agree,” sharing their insights, where they discuss the effort and patience involved in maintaining a strong partnership. 

“I think we’re actually way better 18 years in than we were two years in in terms of the kind of friction that it would cause when we saw things differently,” Brown shared in a recent E! News interview. “I think learning to appreciate your partner’s perspective instead of being befuddled and confused by it is something that I am constantly growing into, and I think that’ll be for the course of our relationship.”

Check out some of the sweetest pictures of the loving couple over the years. 

