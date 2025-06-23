A Love That Shines: 9 Sweet Moments Of Sterling K. Brown And Ryan Michelle Bathe

(From L) US actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife actress Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Shine bright like Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe!

Brown and fellow actor, Bathe, are one of Hollywood’s power couples and often stun on the red-carpet together.

Not only are they extremely talented, they are both devoted to their marriage and nurturing their long lasting relationship. This month, they are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary, which proves as a testament to their commitment to one another.

The pair met as college freshmen at Stanford University and began dating, with an on-again, off-again romance before solidifying their relationship in 2004 and later eloping in March 2006, followed by a larger ceremony in June 2007. The two later had two sons, Andrew and Amaré. Given they are considered relationship experts due to their successful marriage, they were inspired to start their podcast, “We Don’t Always Agree,” sharing their insights, where they discuss the effort and patience involved in maintaining a strong partnership.

“I think we’re actually way better 18 years in than we were two years in in terms of the kind of friction that it would cause when we saw things differently,” Brown shared in a recent E! News interview. “I think learning to appreciate your partner’s perspective instead of being befuddled and confused by it is something that I am constantly growing into, and I think that’ll be for the course of our relationship.”

Check out some of the sweetest pictures of the loving couple over the years.

01 01 Looking Sharp At The 2017 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant And Spirit Awards WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 07: Actor Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 2017 Film Independent filmmaker grant and Spirit Award nominees brunch at BOA Steakhouse on January 7, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

02 02 Dazzling Their Fans At The 70th Emmy Awards In 2018 Lead actor in a drama series and guest actor in a comedy series nominee Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Looking Dapper At The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In 2019 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series “This is Us” nominee Sterling K. Brown (R) arrives with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

04 04 The Pair Attending AAFCA TV Honors At California Yacht Club In 2019 MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Sterling K. Brown (R) and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, attend the 1st annual AAFCA TV Honors at California Yacht Club on August 11, 2019 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

05 05 Shutting Down The Carpet For The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards On 2019 Actor Sterling K. Brown (R) and his wife US actress Ryan Michelle Bathe arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

06 06 Sharing A Special Moment At The 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala In 2022 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

07 07 Shining Bright At The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In 2024 US actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife actress Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

08 08 Presenting At The 2025 NAACP Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe speak onstage during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)