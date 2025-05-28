The Best Street Style At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter New Jersey Tour Stop

Curt Saunders

Before she sings a single note, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour announces itself in fringe, leather, and light-catching crystals. One night, she’s draped in Coperni, a sweeping American flag skirt trailing behind her. The next, it’s a body-hugging, denim-fringed jumpsuit by Roberto Cavalli, complete with a cowboy hat and a belt buckle bigger than Texas. She’s stunned in a lace-up bodysuit framed by cascading fringe and thigh-high boots from Mugler, and demanded attention in Diesel, where her entire look was wrapped in bold, black-and-white protest print. With each outfit change, she redefines country glam on her own terms, making fashion as essential to the setlist as “Texas Hold ’Em” or “16 Carriages.”

But what’s happening outside the stadiums is just as compelling. Hours before Beyoncé hits the stage, her fans are already turning stadium lots into makeshift runways. Inspired by the tour’s Western flair with a high-fashion twist, the Beyhive’s outfits are just as important as the ticket. Cowboy hats aren’t optional, they’re practically required. Denim is abundant, but rarely basic—think studded, shredded, or dyed. And boots? The higher, shinier, and more bedazzled, the better. While earlier tour stops like Houston and Atlanta set the tone, establishing cowboy couture as the dress code, fans hailing from New York, New Jersey, and other states showed up ready to match that energy.

Outside MetLife Stadium, the “Cowboy Carter” crowd proved just how far a little imagination (and a lot of fringe) can go. Many pulled directly from Beyoncé’s tour wardrobe as inspiration, remixing iconic looks with their own spin. Fans arrived in cow-print ensembles, Canadian tuxedos, and leather matching sets. Matching group looks weren’t uncommon, with friends coordinating down to the cut of their Daisy Duke denim. Others leaned fully into the Americana spirit, showing up in star-spangled overalls and red-white-and-blue color palettes that paid homage to the flag.

But it was the accessories that pulled the look together. Cowboy hats were everywhere, from classic black felt to crystal-encrusted. Big belt buckles made even bigger statements, cinching corsets and denim jeans. Concert-goers leaned into the details: bolo ties, turquoise accessories, bandanas, and custom sashes inspired by the “Cowboy Carter” album cover. The boots, of course, did their part. Stiletto-heeled, metallic, thigh-high, or printed star-spangled. And for fans who followed Beyoncé from “Renaissance” to “Cowboy Carter,” the accessories acted as a bridge. Handheld fans from both eras and silver accents nodding to her disco phase are now styled alongside Western silhouettes.

Beyoncé’s genre-bending album and tour have created space for a broader, Blacker, bolder vision of what country music and Western fashion can look like. And her fans are rising to the occasion, using their outfits to tell stories, challenge norms, and show love. Each look felt like a love letter to Beyoncé, Southern fashion, and the cultural moment she’s created.

Below take a look at the best street style at Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” New Jersey tour stop.

01 01 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour ​​These two were spotted rocking denim cutouts paired with Western staples like bolo ties and fringe. Curt Saunders

02 02 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour This trio hit the Western fashion trifecta in suede, leather, and denim. Curt Saunders

03 03 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour These two went full patriotic, wearing a top embellished with the American flag, star-spangled denim, and custom cowboy hats. Curt Saunders

04 04 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour This concert goer took a more Southern Gothic twist, opting for a black lace dress and a rhinestone fringe hat. Curt Saunders

05 05 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour These two proved denim’s versatility, with one in faded bootcuts, while the other was in a wavy, star-studded denim set. Curt Saunders

06 06 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour These two nailed cowgirl coquette, one in a floral corset and bloomers, the other in a denim mini and white boots, tied together with bolo ties and big hats. Curt Saunders

07 07 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Red, white, and blue for these two who put a bold spin on classic Americana. Curt Saunders

08 08 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour This pair’s take on the Cowboy Carter uniform was leather, denim, ruffles, and platform boots. Curt Saunders

09 09 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour These two nailed a twinning moment, same dress, swapped colors, and perfectly mixed-and-matched details. Curt Saunders

10 10 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Fur, tinted shades, and lace-up leather gave this duo a Y2K twist on rodeo wear that felt straight out of an early 2000s music video. Curt Saunders

11 11 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour The fringe-lined cow-print pants made the statement, the matching bandana sealed the deal, and the suede jacket brought it home. Curt Saunders

12 12 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Head-to-toe in red, white, and blue, this fan delivered full-pageant Americana with a custom sash, star-studded boots, and a flag-print hat. Curt Saunders

13 13 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Skipping cow print for cheetah, this duo made a bold case for remixing Western staples. Curt Saunders

14 14 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Cowboy Jaz turned heads in a red hat, corset, fur coat, and custom sash paired with floor-length ivory bottoms. Curt Saunders

15 15 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour The patchwork pants stole the show, adding a head-turning element to the classic cowboy tee and boots look. Curt Saunders

16 16 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour With lace gloves, matching sheer tights, and tall boots, this all-white look stood out. Curt Saunders

17 17 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour This pair was spotted in head-to-toe suede with pops of turquoise that tied their looks together. Curt Saunders

18 18 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour “Renaissance” meets “Cowboy Carter” in this coordinated crew, who paired sashes, denim, and cowboy boots with fans from the previous tour. Curt Saunders

19 19 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour This duo kept it sleek in black and white with brown and silver accessories. Curt Saunders

20 20 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour All-black ‘fits let the bold red boots and bandanas do all the talking. Curt Saunders

21 21 Street Style At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour This denim maxi dress with cutouts and bold gold hardware was a refreshing take on Western wear, but the boots and fringe-lined hat took it up a notch. Curt Saunders