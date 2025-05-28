HomeFashion

The Best Street Style At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter New Jersey Tour Stop

Fans arrived to Beyoncé's latest tour stop wearing cowboy hats, sky-high boots, and nods to Southern fashion.
Curt Saunders
By Jailynn Taylor ·

Before she sings a single note, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter tour announces itself in fringe, leather, and light-catching crystals. One night, she’s draped in Coperni, a sweeping American flag skirt trailing behind her. The next, it’s a body-hugging, denim-fringed jumpsuit by Roberto Cavalli, complete with a cowboy hat and a belt buckle bigger than Texas. She’s stunned in a lace-up bodysuit framed by cascading fringe and thigh-high boots from Mugler, and demanded attention in Diesel, where her entire look was wrapped in bold, black-and-white protest print. With each outfit change, she redefines country glam on her own terms, making fashion as essential to the setlist as “Texas Hold ’Em” or “16 Carriages.”

But what’s happening outside the stadiums is just as compelling. Hours before Beyoncé hits the stage, her fans are already turning stadium lots into makeshift runways. Inspired by the tour’s Western flair with a high-fashion twist, the Beyhive’s outfits are just as important as the ticket. Cowboy hats aren’t optional, they’re practically required. Denim is abundant, but rarely basic—think studded, shredded, or dyed. And boots? The higher, shinier, and more bedazzled, the better. While earlier tour stops like Houston and Atlanta set the tone, establishing cowboy couture as the dress code, fans hailing from New York, New Jersey, and other states showed up ready to match that energy.

Outside MetLife Stadium, the “Cowboy Carter” crowd proved just how far a little imagination (and a lot of fringe) can go. Many pulled directly from Beyoncé’s tour wardrobe as inspiration, remixing iconic looks with their own spin. Fans arrived in cow-print ensembles, Canadian tuxedos, and leather matching sets. Matching group looks weren’t uncommon, with friends coordinating down to the cut of their Daisy Duke denim. Others leaned fully into the Americana spirit, showing up in star-spangled overalls and red-white-and-blue color palettes that paid homage to the flag. 

But it was the accessories that pulled the look together. Cowboy hats were everywhere, from classic black felt to crystal-encrusted. Big belt buckles made even bigger statements, cinching corsets and denim jeans. Concert-goers leaned into the details: bolo ties, turquoise accessories, bandanas, and custom sashes inspired by the “Cowboy Carter album cover. The boots, of course, did their part. Stiletto-heeled, metallic, thigh-high, or printed star-spangled. And for fans who followed Beyoncé from “Renaissance to “Cowboy Carter,” the accessories acted as a bridge. Handheld fans from both eras and silver accents nodding to her disco phase are now styled alongside Western silhouettes.

Beyoncé’s genre-bending album and tour have created space for a broader, Blacker, bolder vision of what country music and Western fashion can look like. And her fans are rising to the occasion, using their outfits to tell stories, challenge norms, and show love. Each look felt like a love letter to Beyoncé, Southern fashion, and the cultural moment she’s created.

Below take a look at the best street style at Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” New Jersey tour stop.

