Star Gazing: 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Lifetime’s Summer Soiree, Meagan Good, Angel Reese And More

From red carpets to the basketball court, Black celebrities delivered unforgettable moments across film, fashion, and sports.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Meagan Good attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
The summer heat isn’t slowing down the star power. Whether on the red carpet, behind a mic, or courtside at a game, Black celebrities continue to show up and show out, blending style, purpose, and presence wherever they go. This week’s roundup captures moments that are equally glamorous and grounded in community.

In Los Angeles, rising talent took center stage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and AAFCA’s Emerging Faces 2025 event, with actors Ernest Kingsley Jr., Courtney Taylor, Myles Truitt, and Da’Vinchi stepping into well-earned recognition. Over in Santa Monica, Meagan Good and Paula Patton brought summer elegance to Lifetime’s Summer Soirée. And in Atlanta, The Pivot Podcast brought together sports and comedy heavyweights like Channing Crowder, Lavell Crawford, and Kym Whitley for a lively evening of conversation about Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 at Topgolf Midtown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis was the epicenter of basketball and culture as the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend delivered unforgettable moments—from Orange Carpet looks to record-breaking plays and viral behind-the-scenes content.

From coast to coast, these sightings reflect the brilliance, versatility, and influence of Black talent across industries. Keep scrolling to see who made this week’s gallery.

