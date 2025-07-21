Star Gazing: 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Lifetime’s Summer Soiree, Meagan Good, Angel Reese And More

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Meagan Good attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The summer heat isn’t slowing down the star power. Whether on the red carpet, behind a mic, or courtside at a game, Black celebrities continue to show up and show out, blending style, purpose, and presence wherever they go. This week’s roundup captures moments that are equally glamorous and grounded in community.

In Los Angeles, rising talent took center stage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and AAFCA’s Emerging Faces 2025 event, with actors Ernest Kingsley Jr., Courtney Taylor, Myles Truitt, and Da’Vinchi stepping into well-earned recognition. Over in Santa Monica, Meagan Good and Paula Patton brought summer elegance to Lifetime’s Summer Soirée. And in Atlanta, The Pivot Podcast brought together sports and comedy heavyweights like Channing Crowder, Lavell Crawford, and Kym Whitley for a lively evening of conversation about Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 at Topgolf Midtown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis was the epicenter of basketball and culture as the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend delivered unforgettable moments—from Orange Carpet looks to record-breaking plays and viral behind-the-scenes content.

From coast to coast, these sightings reflect the brilliance, versatility, and influence of Black talent across industries. Keep scrolling to see who made this week’s gallery.

Meagan Good in Santa Monica. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Meagan Good attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Loretta Devine attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Loretta Devine attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Paula Patton in Los Angeles. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Paula Patton attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Rickea Jackson on the Orange Carpet. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 17: Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks walks the orange carpet during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center on July 17, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson stuns in Indianapolis. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 17: A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces walks the orange carpet during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center on July 17, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Skylar Diggins during All-Star Weekend. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Skylar Diggins #4 of the Seattle Storm arrives prior to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses prior to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Lisa Leslie poses with Angel Reese. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: (L-R) Former WNBA player Lisa Leslie poses with Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A’ja and Bam in conversation. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks with boyfriend Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson chops it up with Dawn Staley. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks with former head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The ladies having a good time. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Seattle Storm celebrates with teammates during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Elle, Andraya, and Chiney. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: ESPN host Elle Duncan and ESPN analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike look on following the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Game MVP and team captain Napheesa Collier. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Game MVP and team captain Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx speaks to the media after defeating Team Clark 151-131 during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Angel and Nneka share a moment. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: (L-R) Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings, Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Seattle Storm, and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky celebrate after defeating Team Clark during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

GloRilla performs during halftime of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Rapper GloRilla performs during halftime of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

2 Chainz attends “Red Clay” New York Screening. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 16: 2 Chainz attends “Red Clay” New York Screening on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Will Smith performs live onstage. FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – JULY 18: Will Smith performs live onstage during the “Based On A True Story” Summer Tour at Festhalle Frankfurt on July 18, 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 15: (L-R) Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform onstage during The Players Party 2025 Hosted by MLBPA, Fanatics, Topps, & Lids at Flourish on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for MLBPA, Fanatics, Topps & Lids)

Law Roach attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards Teal Room. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: Law Roach attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards Teal Room with Casamigos Margaritas at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Margaritas)

Kenan Thompson in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: Kenan Thompson attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards Teal Room with Casamigos Margaritas at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Margaritas)

The Pivot podcast live in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 16: (L-R) Randolph Channing Crowder, Lavell Crawford, Ryan Terry Clark, Kym Whitley and Fred Taylor attend Happy Gilmore 2 Presents: Disruptors Redefining The Game with The Pivot Podcast at Topgolf Midtown on July 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jacob Latimore walks the black carpet at The Players Party 2025. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 15: Jacob Latimore walks the black carpet at The Players Party 2025 Hosted by MLBPA, Fanatics, Topps, & Lids at Flourish on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for MLBPA, Fanatics, Topps & Lids)

Tyla arrives at Maaya Berlin. BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 14: Tyla arrives at Maaya Berlin ahead of her performance at Maaya Berlin on July 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka Exclusives/Getty Image