HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: Wireless Festival 2025, MLB All-Star Game, Ciara, Cardi B And More

From Atlanta to the UK, celebrities showed up and showed up in the best way possible.
Star Gazing: Wireless Festival 2025, MLB All-Star Game, Ciara, Cardi B And More
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Cephus a.k.a. Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

From Paris runways to packed stadiums in London, Atlanta, and beyond, this week’s stars delivered style, star power, and unforgettable moments across the globe. Whether lighting up music festivals, hitting haute couture shows, or stepping up to the plate for celebrity softball, the A-list energy was in full effect.

At Wireless Festival 2025, Drake made history by headlining all three nights, while BigXthaPlug and The Clipse kept the momentum going from London to New York. In Atlanta, stars like JID, Storm Reid, and Jordan Chiles brought heat to the field during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Meanwhile, in Wolfsburg, Germany, Will Smith hit the stage on his “Based On A True Story” tour, proving once again he’s still got it. Ciara lit up the TODAY show stage, Cardi B and Angela Bassett stunned at Paris Fashion Week, and Don Cheadle helped honor the legendary Glynn Turman with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Keep scrolling to see all the stars we spotted this week.

TOPICS: 