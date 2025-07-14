Star Gazing: Wireless Festival 2025, MLB All-Star Game, Ciara, Cardi B And More

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Cephus a.k.a. Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

From Paris runways to packed stadiums in London, Atlanta, and beyond, this week’s stars delivered style, star power, and unforgettable moments across the globe. Whether lighting up music festivals, hitting haute couture shows, or stepping up to the plate for celebrity softball, the A-list energy was in full effect.

At Wireless Festival 2025, Drake made history by headlining all three nights, while BigXthaPlug and The Clipse kept the momentum going from London to New York. In Atlanta, stars like JID, Storm Reid, and Jordan Chiles brought heat to the field during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Meanwhile, in Wolfsburg, Germany, Will Smith hit the stage on his “Based On A True Story” tour, proving once again he’s still got it. Ciara lit up the TODAY show stage, Cardi B and Angela Bassett stunned at Paris Fashion Week, and Don Cheadle helped honor the legendary Glynn Turman with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Keep scrolling to see all the stars we spotted this week.

Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance attend the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Angela Bassett attends Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: Angela Bassett attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Cardi B attends the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: Cardi B attends the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson attends the “Cabaret” 1500th Gala Performance. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Janet Jackson attends the “Cabaret” 1500th Gala Performance at The Kit Kat Club on July 07, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Glynn Turman Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Don Cheadle, Glynn Turman, Ava DuVernay at the ceremony honoring Glynn Turman with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 10, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Debbie Allen and Tina Knowles at the ceremony honoring Glynn Turman. Debbie Allen, Tina Knowles at the ceremony honoring Glynn Turman with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 10, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Steph Curry during the first practice round at the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship. STATELINE, NEVADA – JULY 9: NBA player Steph Curry during the first practice round at the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship 2025 presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 9, 2025 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Tisha Campbell and Melissa DeSousa visit the Empire State Building. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Melissa DeSousa visits the Empire State Building to celebrate the premiere of New ALLBLK Film, Operation: Aunties at The Empire State Building on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Maxwell performs during Noches Del Botanico music festival. MADRID, SPAIN – JULY 09: Maxwell performs in concert during Noches Del Botanico music festival at Real Jardín Botánico de Alfonso XIII on July 09, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs in Detroit. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 08: Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Little Caesars Arena on July 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Jeezy visits the Baller Alert show. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 9: Jeezy speaks as Jeezy visits the Baller Alert show with Ferrari Simmons and BT at RETREAT by Gathering Spot on July 9, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: (L-R) Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse perform. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse perform during Clipse “Let God Sort Em Out” album listening session on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Malice and Pusha T of The Clipse sign copies of their new album. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 12: Malice and Pusha T of The Clipse Sign Copies Of Their New Album at Legacy Records on July 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Ciara performs on NBC’s “Today” Show. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 11: Ciara performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on July 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish performs at The Ice House Comedy Club. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Comedian Tiffany Haddish performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on July 11, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA)

BigXthaPlug performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) BigXthaPlug performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Skepta in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Special guest Skepta performs on stage with Drake during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Drake and Sexyy Red. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake and Sexyy Red perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)

Eladio Carrion at the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Eladio Carrion bats during the 2025 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Funny Marco in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Funny Marco bats during the 2025 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Chris Tucker runs the bases. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Chris Tucker runs the bases during the 2025 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Storm Reid at Truist Park. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Storm Reid bats during the 2025 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Druski looks on during the 2025 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Druski looks on during the 2025 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss attends 2025 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Kandi Burruss attends 2025 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)