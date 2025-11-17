Star Gazing: 16th Governors Awards, ‘Wicked: For Good’ Premiere, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan And More

US actor Michael B. Jordan attends the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Black Hollywood showed up in style this week, bringing glamour, grace, and celebration to every red carpet and stage they touched. From legacy icons to rising stars, the week’s events were filled with big moments and even bigger stars.

In Los Angeles, the 16th Governors Awards became a dazzling reunion, with Phylicia Rashad and Queen Latifah honoring the excellence of Debbie Allen alongside Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Ryan Coogler. Across town, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Martin Lawrence brought laughs to the Being Eddie premiere, while Kehlani and Destin Conrad filled The Wiltern with soulful sound. Meanwhile, Ashanti and Ja Rule reunited for a nostalgic Miami performance, and Idris Elba graced London’s “Dust to Dreams” screening. Whether onstage, onscreen, or in the spotlight, this week was a masterclass in Black brilliance.

See all the standout moments below.

Cynthia Erivo attends the “Wicked: For Good” European Premiere. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Cynthia Erivo attends the “Wicked: For Good” European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Loretta Devine on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – November 13, 2025: Loretta Devine appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing November 14, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Lori Harvey appears with Jennifer Hudson. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – October 22, 2025: “Reasonable Doubt” star Lori Harvey appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing November 12, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Michael Yarish/WBTV via Getty Images)

Salt-N-Pepa in LA. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – November 10, 2025: Iconic female rap group Salt-N-Pepa members Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton), and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper) appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing November 11, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Kaytranada honored at the 19TH Annual ADCOLOR Awards. ORLANDO, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: Kaytranada attends the 19TH Annual ADCOLOR Awards at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort on November 14, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Adcolor)

Idris Elba attends the “Dust To Dreams” Screening. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Idris Elba attends the “Dust To Dreams” Screening And Q&A at Curzon Sea Containers on November 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for ABA)

Honoree Debbie Allen poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Honoree Debbie Allen poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jurnee Smollett US actress Jurnee Smollett attends the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Aiyana-Lee in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Aiyana-Lee attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Paul Tazewell at the 16th Governors Awards. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Paul Tazewell attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Teyana Taylor attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Nia DaCosta HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Nia DaCosta attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Damson Idris at the Ray Dolby Ballroom. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Damson Idris attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Wunmi Mosaku HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Regina Hall poses for a photo. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Regina Hall attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler attend the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Tessa Thompson HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Tessa Thompson arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jayme Lawson in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Jayme Lawson attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Dwayne Johnson arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The Queen is here. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Queen Latifah arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Andra Day HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Andra Day arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 16th Governors Awards. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Cynthia Erivo smiles as Debbie Allen accepts her Honorary Academy Award. British actress Cynthia Erivo (R) smiles as US actress dancer Debbie Allen accepts her Honorary Academy Award on stage during the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Being Eddie.” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Being Eddie” at TUDUM Theater on November 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ashanti and Ja Rule perform onstage. MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Ashanti and Ja Rule perform onstage during the 27th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala at Mana Wynwood on November 15, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies International)