Star Gazing: 16th Governors Awards, ‘Wicked: For Good’ Premiere, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan And More

Red carpets and upscale galas defined the week as Black entertainers shined from Los Angeles to London and beyond.
US actor Michael B. Jordan attends the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Black Hollywood showed up in style this week, bringing glamour, grace, and celebration to every red carpet and stage they touched. From legacy icons to rising stars, the week’s events were filled with big moments and even bigger stars.

In Los Angeles, the 16th Governors Awards became a dazzling reunion, with Phylicia Rashad and Queen Latifah honoring the excellence of Debbie Allen alongside Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Ryan Coogler. Across town, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Martin Lawrence brought laughs to the Being Eddie premiere, while Kehlani and Destin Conrad filled The Wiltern with soulful sound. Meanwhile, Ashanti and Ja Rule reunited for a nostalgic Miami performance, and Idris Elba graced London’s “Dust to Dreams” screening. Whether onstage, onscreen, or in the spotlight, this week was a masterclass in Black brilliance.

See all the standout moments below.

